Report: West Ham Midfielder Set for Permanent Southampton Switch

Southampton Finalise Flynn Downes Signing from West Ham

Southampton Clinch Deal for Flynn Downes

Southampton are poised to secure the permanent transfer of Flynn Downes from West Ham United following his impressive loan stint last season. The midfielder is set to undergo a medical at St. Mary’s after terms were agreed between the two clubs.

Downes, who quickly became a fan favourite last season, will reunite with Russell Martin at Southampton. The Saints are actively completing their transfer business early this summer, and Downes’ permanent move marks another significant step in their preparations for the upcoming campaign.

Reunited with Russell Martin

During his loan spell, Downes’ performances in central midfield were instrumental, endearing him to Southampton supporters. A deep-lying playmaker by nature, Downes made 35 appearances for West Ham, including 11 in their Europa Conference League triumph. Despite his contributions, he struggled to cement a regular spot in West Ham’s starting XI after joining from Swansea City.

Southampton always seemed a natural destination for the midfielder, and his impending permanent transfer underscores the club’s belief in his abilities. The 24-year-old is set to rejoin his former manager Russell Martin, under whom he thrived last season. This medical is the final step before he officially becomes a Southampton player again.

Medical Scheduled for Downes

Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth reports that Southampton and West Ham have agreed on a deal for Downes’ permanent transfer. Currently, Downes is with the West Ham squad in Austria for pre-season training, but he has been granted permission to return to the UK for his medical at Southampton.

BREAKING: Southampton have agreed a deal for the permanent signing of West Ham United midfielder Flynn Downes. Downes has been given permission to have a medical. He has been with the West Ham squad on their pre-season training camp in Austria. #SaintsFC #WHUFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) July 15, 2024

Downes’ reunion with Russell Martin follows Southampton’s swift return to the Premier League via the play-offs. His arrival will bolster Martin’s midfield options, adding depth and experience crucial for the Saints’ ambitions next season.

Southampton’s Homegrown Strategy

Under Russell Martin’s guidance, Southampton have focused on a homegrown core for their squad rebuild. This summer, the club has already secured five English players alongside Japanese duo Yukinari Sugawara and Rento Takaoka.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, last season’s standout loanee, has joined permanently in a £20 million move, triggered by a promotion clause in his contract. Young defenders Ronnie Edwards and Nathan Wood have also been signed from Peterborough United and Swansea City, respectively.

Burnley’s experienced left-back Charlie Taylor, with 161 Premier League appearances, has been added to the squad, providing valuable top-flight experience. Additionally, the Saints have welcomed back Adam Lallana, marking a nostalgic return for the former club hero after a decade away at Liverpool and Brighton.

Downes will become the sixth significant English signing for Southampton this summer. With over £40 million already spent on new recruits, it remains to be seen how much more the club will invest as they prepare for the Premier League season.