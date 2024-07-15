Report: Leicester in Prime Position to Land Celtic Ace

Leicester City Closing in on Celtic’s Matt O’Riley Amid Intense Competition

Leicester City have taken the lead in the pursuit of Celtic’s midfield sensation Matt O’Riley, despite strong interest from Atalanta, Everton, and Southampton, according to TEAMtalk. This potential acquisition could mark a significant milestone for both Leicester and the Scottish Premiership, with the transfer fee potentially setting a new record.

O’Riley’s Rise to Prominence

Born in London, Matt O’Riley honed his skills at Fulham’s academy before a stint at MK Dons led to his January 2022 move to Celtic for an initial £1.5 million. This transfer has since proven to be a masterstroke, as O’Riley emerged as one of the standout performers in the Scottish Premiership. His versatility allows him to operate in various midfield roles, including No 6, No 8, and No 10 positions.

The left-footed maestro registered an astonishing 19 goals and 18 assists across 49 appearances last season, playing a pivotal role in Celtic’s league and cup double. Despite his impressive performances, O’Riley narrowly missed out on a spot in Denmark’s Euro 2024 squad, a setback he hopes to rectify by securing a high-profile move this summer to boost his international prospects.

Leicester Leading the Charge

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan that Leicester City are in a strong position to land O’Riley and are actively working to finalise an agreement with Celtic. “Leicester City are pushing to win the race for Celtic star Matt O’Riley amid rival interest from Atalanta, Everton and Southampton,” the report states. This potential move highlights Leicester’s ambition to strengthen their squad and compete at the highest level.

Leicester hold a significant advantage over Atalanta, primarily due to O’Riley’s preference for testing his skills in the Premier League. This interest from a top-tier English club aligns perfectly with his career aspirations and his desire to become a key player for Denmark.

Potential Record-Breaking Transfer

The financial implications of this transfer are noteworthy. Celtic are reportedly seeking more than £25 million for O’Riley, which would eclipse the current Scottish Premiership record shared by Kieran Tierney and Jota, both of whom left Celtic in £25 million deals. Should Leicester meet these demands, it would not only reflect O’Riley’s value but also set a new benchmark for the league.

“O’Riley’s prospective transfer from Celtic to Leicester could see a transfer record fall, too. TEAMtalk can reveal that Celtic want more than £25m before letting their star man go,” as stated in the original article. This figure underscores the high stakes involved and the significant investment Leicester are willing to make to secure his services.

Impact on Leicester’s Squad

If the deal goes through, O’Riley is expected to replace Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who was previously on the verge of joining Brighton before Chelsea’s intervention saw him transferred for £30 million. This move would not only bolster Leicester’s midfield options but also provide a fresh impetus to their Premier League campaign.