Wolves to File Complaint After Racial Abuse of Hwang Hee-chan

Wolves to File Complaint After Alleged Racial Abuse of Hwang Hee-chan

Incident During Pre-Season Match

Wolverhampton Wanderers, will lodge a formal complaint with UEFA following an alleged racial abuse incident involving Hwang Hee-chan during a pre-season friendly against Como. The South Korean forward reported the incident midway through the second half, causing significant disruption in the game.

Players’ Reactions and Manager’s Support

The situation escalated further when Wolves’ Daniel Podence was sent off for punching an opponent, reportedly incensed by the racist remark directed at Hwang. Wolves’ manager, Gary O’Neil, revealed he was prepared to abandon the match but respected Hwang’s decision to continue playing despite the distressing event.

“Channy heard a racist remark which is really disappointing,” O’Neil stated. “I spoke to Channy about it, checked whether he wanted to take the team off or come off himself, but he was keen the team carried on and got the work they needed.”

O’Neil expressed pride in Hwang’s resolve to prioritise the team’s pre-season preparations over his own discomfort, highlighting the forward’s commitment to the team’s objectives. “He knew it was a pre-season trip and he wanted the lads to work and get their minutes, even though he’d suffered something hugely offensive.”

Outcome of the Match

The match, held in Marbella, saw Wolves secure a 1-0 victory courtesy of a Matt Doherty header. The game was closed to the public and served as Wolves’ first pre-season outing in preparation for the Premier League season.

The altercation is not the first of its kind for Wolves during pre-season matches. Two years ago, their game against Levante descended into chaos, with four red cards issued in the first half, two per team. Additionally, Hwang was previously targeted with alleged racial abuse in a match against Farense later that summer.

Club’s Stance on Racism

Wolves issued a firm statement on Monday evening condemning the incident: “Racism or discrimination in any form is completely unacceptable and should never be left unchallenged, and Wolves will be submitting a formal complaint to UEFA regarding the incident.”

The club also plans to engage with the Football Association to determine subsequent steps and ensure that appropriate actions are taken by the relevant footballing authorities. Hwang will receive full support from the club to recover from the incident, with a focus on his well-being and readiness for the upcoming season.