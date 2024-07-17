Fernandez Incident: Chelsea Need To Take Action and Decisively

In a shocking turn of events, Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has publicly condemned his teammate Enzo Fernandez for participating in and filming a racist chant targeting French players. The incident has sparked outrage and highlighted the urgent need for Chelsea to address the matter decisively. This blog delves into why there is no defence for Enzo Fernandez’s actions and why Chelsea must act swiftly to maintain their integrity and team harmony.

The Incident That Sparked Outrage

The controversy erupted when Enzo Fernandez, along with other Argentine players, celebrated Argentina’s Copa América victory over Colombia by singing a song that mocked the heritage of players within the French national team. The chant, captured on video, included derogatory remarks about the ancestry of French players, stating, “They play for France, but they are from Angola. His mother is Nigerian, his father is Cameroonian. But on the passport: French.” This blatant display of racism was shared on social media, drawing widespread condemnation.

Chelsea’s French Contingent Responds

Wesley Fofana, a prominent member of Chelsea’s French contingent, took to social media to express his anger and disappointment. In a post on X, Fofana shared a screen recording of the video, captioning it, “Football in 2024: uninhibited racism.” This act of solidarity with his fellow French players highlights the deep rift Fernandez’s actions have caused within the team. Following the incident, several of Chelsea’s French players, including Axel Disasi, Malo Gusto, and Wesley Fofana, have unfollowed Fernandez on Instagram. This collective move signifies a clear message of disapproval and the need for Chelsea’s management to intervene.