Goldbridge: Who Should Replace Gareth Southgate in the England Dugout?

Goldbridge and Will on England’s Football Future: A Call for Change

In the latest episode of the Goldbridge Saves Football Podcast, Mark Goldbridge and his co-host Will dive deep into the state of English football following the recent tournament performances. They share their candid thoughts on the role of current manager Gareth Southgate, the team’s tactics, and the future direction for England’s national team. Their passionate discussion calls out the “cowards” in the media and within the FA for their reluctance to push for necessary changes.

England’s Tournament Tactics Under Scrutiny

Mark Goldbridge opened the podcast with a strong statement: “Cowards not you, not you, I’m talking about the facilitators who have led to this outcome for England.” He criticized the mainstream media and certain pundits for their unwillingness to criticize Southgate and demand a change. “There seems to be a cowardice this morning that I find repulsive in a world of opinion,” Goldbridge asserted, highlighting the lack of critical voices against Southgate’s tenure.

Will joined in, agreeing with Goldbridge on the necessity for a more proactive approach from the media and FA. He pointed out, “We need someone who can say, ‘My mandate now is I’ve learned from these lessons for 2026, and we’re going to play front-foot football.'” Both hosts agreed that Southgate’s tactics, especially his conservative approach, have hindered the team’s potential.

Player Performances and Managerial Decisions

The discussion also touched on individual player performances and managerial decisions throughout the tournament. Goldbridge was particularly critical of how certain players were managed, stating, “Harry Kane was in the worst form he’s ever been in… Watkins and Tony in the best form they’ve ever been in.” He emphasized that Southgate’s loyalty to underperforming players like Kane has been detrimental to the team’s overall performance.

Will added his perspective on the tactical shortcomings, saying, “We are literally playing counter-attacking football when we should be dominating with the talent we have.” He cited examples of how other national teams like Spain have succeeded with a more cohesive and aggressive style of play, suggesting that England needs a similar shift in philosophy.

The Case for a New Manager

Goldbridge and Will didn’t shy away from suggesting potential replacements for Southgate. Goldbridge proposed, “Get on the phone to Jurgen Klopp, get on the phone to Pochettino. You don’t buy a ticket; you don’t win the lottery.” He stressed the importance of aiming high and bringing in a manager with a proven track record at the highest levels of club football.

Will also supported the idea of a new manager, expressing his preference for Eddie Howe or Graham Potter. He argued that a manager with Premier League experience and a modern approach to the game could rejuvenate the national team. “Eddie Howe would be a great manager for us; he ticks all the boxes and sorts that personal relationship, good with the media, his football’s fantastic,” Will noted.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Goldbridge Saves Football Podcast highlighted a critical need for change within England’s national football team. Mark Goldbridge and Will passionately argued for a new direction, emphasizing that Southgate’s time has run its course. Their discussion underscored the importance of bold decisions from the FA and a willingness from the media to challenge the status quo. As England looks ahead to future tournaments, the call for a new manager who can unlock the team’s full potential has never been clearer.