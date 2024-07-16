Rooney Ranks Last in Euro 2024 Pundit Poll

Rachel Corsie Tops Euro 2024 Punditry Rankings

Rachel Corsie Leads the Pack

The research by BetVictor into the Euro 2024 pundits has delivered some surprising results, with Aston Villa and Scotland Women’s legend Rachel Corsie emerging as the nation’s favourite pundit. Utilising Meltwater to gauge social sentiment on X (formerly Twitter), BetVictor has highlighted Corsie’s impressive 74.7% positive sentiment rating, showcasing her exceptional punditry skills. Corsie’s insightful commentary during Scotland’s fixtures on BBC resonated well with the audience, establishing her as a fresh and respected voice in football analysis.

Wayne Rooney’s Punditry Struggles

In stark contrast to Corsie, Wayne Rooney’s punditry during Euro 2024 has not been well-received, earning just 3.6% positive sentiment and placing him at the bottom of the list. Rooney, a former England captain and football legend, faced significant criticism for his performance. His low ranking suggests that his transition from player to pundit has not been smooth, and his insights did not resonate with the audience. BetVictor’s spokesperson, Sam Boswell, highlighted Rooney’s struggle, mentioning, “Given Wayne Rooney has since been appointed as the new Plymouth Argyle manager, perhaps it’s for the best that his punditry days are now behind him for the time being!”

Top Performers and the Battle Between BBC and ITV

Following Corsie in the top five are Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl (58.7%), Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou (53.2%), former Portugal international Jose Fonte (46.3%), and Brentford boss Thomas Frank (45.1%). Both Rohl and Postecoglou brought their managerial perspectives to ITV’s coverage, adding depth and unique insights to the broadcasts.

The BBC emerged victorious over ITV in the punditry battle, boasting three of the top five pundits, six of the top 10, and nine of the top 15. This dominance indicates the BBC’s strong lineup of pundits, despite the presence of well-known figures on ITV such as Gary Neville and Ian Wright. The blend of new voices like Rachel Corsie and seasoned professionals has evidently struck the right chord with the audience.

Reflecting on the Rankings

The research paints a fascinating picture of the current landscape of football punditry. The success of Rachel Corsie suggests that audiences are craving fresh perspectives and insightful commentary, moving away from the traditional heavyweights. Sam Boswell noted, “It’s refreshing to see a relative newcomer to the punditry scene in Rachel Corsie finish top of our list after claiming a mega 74.7% of positive sentiment on social media.”

The diversity in the top rankings also highlights the value of varied viewpoints, with pundits like Jose Fonte and Thomas Frank making rare yet impactful appearances. The positive reception of these pundits underscores the importance of insightful and articulate analysis, which transcends the mere recounting of match events.

The Full List

The full list of pundits approval: