Harry Redknapp: Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament

Despite a momentary lapse leading to a penalty against England, Dumfries’ overall contributions were invaluable to the Dutch side.

Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands made a significant impact with his attacking prowess from the right flank. “Denzel Dumfries was a constant threat on the right for the Netherlands. He’s always trying to get forward and created plenty of chances, particularly with his crosses for Cody Gakpo at the back post. He’s a real threat in the air as well.”

Pickford’s consistency and ability to perform under pressure have cemented his status as one of England’s finest goalkeepers. His performances were pivotal in keeping England competitive throughout the tournament.

Harry Redknapp had high praise for England’s goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford. “Let’s be honest, not many England players were at their best in Germany, but goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was excellent throughout, including his penalty heroics! This lad never lets his country down and has to be one of our best ever now.”

Euro 2024 has concluded, and former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp has shared his insights on the standout performers of the tournament. In an exclusive with BetVictor , Redknapp unveiled his Team of the Tournament, highlighting the exceptional talents that graced the pitch in Germany. His selections reflect a blend of experience, emerging talent, and strategic brilliance.

Harry Redknapp’s analysis of Turkey’s performance in Euro 2024 highlights his admiration for their vibrant fans and electrifying atmosphere. He praised young talent Arda Guler and left-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu, noting, “I loved watching Turkey; the fans and the atmosphere was just brilliant. Young Arda Guler looks such a talent, and I really rated the left-back, Ferdi Kadıoğlu. This lad’s energy was incredible, and he was constantly up and down that flank. He’s been linked to a few clubs, and you can see why, he’s young and has a lot of potential.”

William Saliba: France’s Defensive Rock

France’s defensive solidity was personified by William Saliba. Redknapp was effusive in his praise: “I’ve been so impressed by William Saliba over the last year or two, he was absolutely superb for France. The French might not have been the easiest side to watch, but they were rock solid throughout. This fella just oozes class and quality, there’s not many better in world football.”

Saliba’s composure and defensive acumen were critical in France’s strong defensive showings.

John Stones: England’s Reliable Centre-Back

John Stones continues to be a stalwart for England, with Redknapp noting, “I’ve always liked John Stones, I thought he had a good tournament. He was one of England’s most consistent performers and has developed into such a good centre-half.”

Stones’ performances were marked by his consistency and leadership at the back, making him a key figure in England’s defensive line.

Midfield Maestros: Rodri and Fabian Ruiz

Rodri: The Player of the Tournament

Rodri’s performances for Spain were nothing short of spectacular. Redknapp described him as “world class. We all know how good this lad is, he’s becoming an all-time great in that position. He just reads the game so well and does a little bit of everything.”

Rodri’s ability to control the game from midfield and his defensive contributions earned him the Player of the Tournament accolade.

Fabian Ruiz: Spain’s Unsung Hero

Redknapp also highlighted Fabian Ruiz’s exceptional tournament: “The best compliment I can give Fabian Ruiz, is that if it wasn’t for Rodri, he might have won Player of the Tournament. I was so impressed by him all tournament, he’s so classy and what a lovely left peg he has.”

Ruiz’s creativity and composure provided Spain with an additional edge in midfield.

Attacking Threats: Musiala, Mikautadze, Gakpo, and Williams

Jamal Musiala: Germany’s Rising Star

Jamal Musiala’s performances for Germany were a joy to behold. “I love Jamal Musiala, he’s such a joy to watch. He just glides across the park and the ball is glued to his feet,” noted Redknapp.

Musiala’s dribbling skills and vision made him a constant threat to opposition defenses.

Georges Mikautadze: Georgia’s Sensation

Georgia’s surprise package included Georges Mikautadze, who caught Redknapp’s eye. “Georgia were a breath of fresh air. They took the game to every side they faced and in Georges Mikautadze they had a real threat.”

Mikautadze’s performances have sparked interest, with a move to Monaco on the horizon.

Cody Gakpo: Netherlands’ Forward Force

Cody Gakpo was the standout forward for the Netherlands. Redknapp remarked, “Cody Gakpo was excellent for the Dutch, he was by far their best forward. He’s been a bit up and down for Liverpool, but you can see what a talented lad he is.”

Gakpo’s direct approach and goal-scoring ability were crucial for the Dutch side.

Nico Williams: Spain’s Final Hero

Nico Williams earned his place in Redknapp’s team with his impactful performances. “It could have been Lamine Yamal, but I thought Nico Williams was slightly better! He scored in the final, how can I leave him out?”

Williams’ ability to cause problems for defenders and his decisive goal in the final have marked him as one to watch in the upcoming transfer window.