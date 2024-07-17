Spurs Reject Milan’s £8.4m Bid for Defender

Tottenham Rejects Milan’s Bid for Emerson Royal

Milan’s Interest in Emerson Royal

Tottenham Hotspur have turned down an £8.4m (€10m) bid from AC Milan for their Brazilian defender, Emerson Royal. The North London club values Emerson closer to £16.8m (€20m). The bid from Milan was submitted verbally and in writing but has not been followed up by any further contact from the Italian giants.

Spurs Open to Offers

While Emerson is not a first-choice player under head coach Ange Postecoglou, Spurs are open to selling the 25-year-old. Emerson has expressed his desire for regular playing time to enhance his chances of making Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup. “I have to look for a new club or, if I stay at Tottenham, have a good proposal to play,” he told Brazilian TV last week.

Interest from Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund is also monitoring Emerson Royal. The full-back, who joined Tottenham from Barcelona in a £25m deal in the summer of 2021, is among several Spurs players available for transfer. Other names on the list include Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Hojbjerg’s Situation

Galatasaray are tracking Hojbjerg, who has a year remaining on his contract. Ibrahim Hatipoglu, the deputy chairman of the Turkish club, told CNN: “Hojbjerg is a very good player. He has many suitors. He says he wants to make a decision after seeing all the options. He may take more time than the others.”