Report: Leicester City ‘Leading the Race’ to Sign ‘Outstanding’ £25m Forward

Leicester City Move Closer to Signing £25m Juventus Forward

Following Leicester City’s promotion back to the Premier League and an expected points deduction ahead of the start of the 2024/25 season, many people have questioned whether the Foxes can survive next season. So far though, they appear to be moving with huge ambition and they could be about to pull of their biggest coup yet.

Leicester are reportedly leading the race to sign Matias Soule, the outstanding Juventus winger, for £25million. This would be a move that could completely transform both Leicester’s short-term and long-term future, on and off the pitch.

Leicester’s Ambitious Transfer Plans

They have already been active in the transfer window, announcing the permanent signing of Issahaku Fatawu from Sporting Lisbon for around £15million following a successful loan spell at the club last season. The Foxes have also spent around £12million on Caleb Okoli, who joins from the current UEFA Europa League champions Atalanta and will bolster the heart of Leicester’s back line.

18-year-old midfielder Michael Golding has also joined Leicester City from Chelsea for around £5million, which is suspected to have been an agreement to help both club’s PSR stance. Bobby Decordova-Reid has also joined on a free transfer from Fulham after his contract expired last month.

Obviously, they have also confirmed the appointment of former Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper. The Welsh manager will replace Enzo Maresca in the dugout at the King Power Stadium, following the Italian’s switch to Chelsea.

Matias Soule: Their Biggest Coup Yet

With Leicester reportedly on the verge of signing Matias Soule from Juventus, let’s take a closer look at what fans can expect from the hugely talented winger.

Soule is a 21-year-old Argentine right winger, who is often deployed as an inverted forward and is expected to leave Juventus this summer after a successful loan spell at Frosinone last season. In 36 Serie A appearances during his loan spell, the youngster scored 11 goals and assisted a further three, therefore propelling him onto the radar of a number of top European clubs.

Despite most often being deployed as a right-winger, Soule is a hugely versatile option and is capable of playing as an attacking midfielder and even as a false-nine, if needed.

Potential Bargain Move

With Juventus holding out for a fee of £25million for the 21-year-old, this could prove to an absolute bargain move for Leicester City and I’m incredibly surprised more teams aren’t pushing for a deal at that price. This moves makes even more sense to Leicester City, with their sale of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea already raising around £35million.

The Foxes could be about to secure a replacement with a much higher potential ceiling and for a much smaller fee, should they wrap up this deal for Soule. This is definitely a move to keep an eye on and I can’t wait to see Soule light up the Premier League next season.