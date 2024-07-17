Journalist: West Ham ‘Open Talks’ to Sign Man United Defender in £15m Move

West Ham United in Pursuit of Aaron Wan-Bissaka as Manchester United Set £15 Million Price Tag

West Ham United are actively pursuing Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with the Red Devils setting a £15 million asking price for the right-back. This move comes after Wan-Bissaka’s decreased prominence at Old Trafford, where Diogo Dalot has been favoured in the starting line-up by manager Erik ten Hag.

Wan-Bissaka’s Performance and Prospects

Despite falling out of the first-choice position, the 26-year-old defender made 30 appearances in all competitions last season. His standout performance was in the FA Cup final against Manchester City, where he played a crucial role in a defensive setup that largely contained the threats posed by the opposition. This game highlighted his potential value, proving that under the right conditions, Wan-Bissaka could be a significant asset.

Strategic Shifts at Manchester United

Manchester United’s readiness to offload Wan-Bissaka for a relatively modest fee stems from strategic adjustments within the squad. With the expected return of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, and the consistent performance of Dalot, there appears to be little room for Wan-Bissaka in Ten Hag’s plans for the upcoming season. Additionally, with only one year left on his contract, this transfer window presents perhaps the last opportunity for Manchester United to recoup a transfer fee for him.

Transfer Dynamics and Market Movements

In response to the evolving squad dynamics, Manchester United have shown interest in Fenerbahçe’s Ferdi Kadioglu, submitting a £21 million bid for the versatile full-back. Kadioglu’s ability to play on either flank and his technical prowess make him an ideal fit for Ten Hag’s possession-oriented gameplay, potentially offering more robust coverage for the left-back position should Shaw and Malacia encounter further fitness issues.

Ben Jacobs, a correspondent for TalkSPORT and Give Me Sport, reported on X that West Ham have “opened talks to sign” the full-back, with United firm on their “minimum of £15 million” valuation. This indicates a proactive approach by West Ham to strengthen their defence ahead of the new season.

West Ham have opened talks to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Manchester United want a minimum of £15m.⚒️ 🤝 @alex_crook @talkSPORT pic.twitter.com/p5vFJC50og — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 17, 2024

Implications for West Ham

For West Ham, securing Wan-Bissaka could represent a savvy piece of business, enhancing their defensive options with a player proven in top-flight English football. His experience and ability, especially demonstrated in high-stakes matches, could be invaluable for the Hammers as they look to improve their standing in the Premier League.

In summary, the potential transfer of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United to West Ham is unfolding against a backdrop of tactical adjustments and future planning. With both clubs looking to optimise their squads ahead of the upcoming season, this move could satisfy the strategic needs of all parties involved.

As the transfer saga continues, all eyes will be on how this negotiation progresses, potentially marking a significant shift in Wan-Bissaka’s career and impacting the defensive setups of both West Ham and Manchester United.