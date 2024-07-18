Romano: Man Utd Confirm Two Major Transfers in Busy Summer

Manchester United’s Monumental Summer: Transfers, Revamps, and Strategic Moves

Manchester United are navigating one of its most pivotal summer transfer windows in recent history. With several high-profile transfers confirmed and numerous other deals in the pipeline, the club is undergoing significant changes—credit to TeamTalk for providing the initial insights into these developments.

Major Transfers Confirmed by Fabrizio Romano

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed two significant moves involving Manchester United. The first is the acquisition of Lille’s promising centre-back, Leny Yoro. Romano reported, “Leny Yoro to Manchester United, here we go! Deal in place after the first part of medical completed. More tests are to follow, and then he’s ready to sign a five-year deal that is valid until June 2029. Lille and Man United have all documents set for a deal worth €50m plus several add-ons.”

The final fee is expected to be €62m, including €10m in add-ons, making this a substantial investment for the Red Devils. United’s ability to secure Yoro, especially against competition from Real Madrid, highlights the club’s pulling power and ambition.

The second confirmed transfer is the sale of Mason Greenwood to French side Marseille. Romano announced, “Mason Greenwood to Olympique Marseille, here we go! Deal in place between all parties. OM have booked a private flight for Mason to land in Marseille, undergo medical tests and sign. Deal valid until June 2029. Man United to receive a €30m package plus a 50 per cent sell-on clause.”

This deal is particularly lucrative for United, given Greenwood’s status as a homegrown player, ensuring pure profit on the balance sheet.

Transformations in United’s Hierarchy

The summer has not only been about player transfers but also significant changes in United’s management structure. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford have swiftly restructured the club’s hierarchy, bringing in high-profile names such as Dan Ashworth (Sporting Director), Jason Wilcox (Technical Director), Omar Berrada (CEO), and Christopher Vivell (Director of Global Talent). This overhaul is designed to revamp a squad that has, on the whole, underperformed.

Departures have been numerous, with Raphael Varane, Brandon Williams, Omari Forson, and Anthony Martial leaving as free agents. Permanent sales include Alvaro Fernandez to Benfica for €6m, Willy Kambwala to Villarreal for €10m, and Donny van de Beek to Girona on an incentivised deal. On the arrivals front, Joshua Zirkzee’s €42.5m move from Bologna was finalised last Sunday.

Potential New Signings and Strategic Exits

With the signing of Yoro set to be announced, United’s focus is on further additions and strategic exits. The club is eyeing a second centre-back, with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs De Ligt as top candidates. Personal terms with Branthwaite have been agreed, though Everton’s £70m asking price remains a sticking point.

In midfield, United is targeting PSG’s Manuel Ugarte to partner with Kobbie Mainoo. Ugarte is open to the move despite United’s absence from the Champions League. PSG’s valuation stands at £51m, but United hopes to negotiate this down to £45m.

Additionally, the club is considering reinforcing its full-back positions. While Romano suggests a left-back is likely, TEAMtalk hints at a right-back addition due to impending exits. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is among those potentially leaving, with West Ham in advanced talks for a £15m deal. Wan-Bissaka’s contract expires in 2025, making a summer sale critical to avoid a free transfer next year.

Managing Departures for Financial Stability

The departure list also includes Victor Lindelof, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, and Facundo Pellistri. Casemiro is attracting interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, while Fulham’s £30m bid for McTominay was rejected. Lindelof, Eriksen, and Pellistri, all in the final year of their contracts, could be sold if suitable offers are received.

This strategic management of player sales is aimed at balancing the books and ensuring financial sustainability. The proceeds from selling homegrown players like Greenwood and potentially others provide pure profit, which is crucial for reinvestment into the squad.

The Path Forward

Manchester United’s approach this summer demonstrates a blend of ambition and pragmatism. The club is not just looking to add quality but also to manage its financial health by making savvy sales. The restructuring of the hierarchy underscores a commitment to long-term success, with experienced professionals like Ashworth, Wilcox, Berrada, and Vivell steering the ship.

The signing of Leny Yoro represents a significant coup, reflecting United’s determination to compete with Europe’s elite. Greenwood’s exit, while financially beneficial, also marks the end of a controversial chapter, allowing the club to move forward.

As the transfer window progresses, the potential additions of Branthwaite or De Ligt, and Ugarte, among others, will be crucial in shaping United’s squad for the upcoming season. The focus on both immediate impact and long-term potential is evident in the club’s strategy.

Manchester United fans will be watching closely as these developments unfold, hoping that the combination of new signings, strategic sales, and a revamped management structure will propel the club back to the pinnacle of English and European football.