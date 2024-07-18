Report: Nottingham Forest Secure New Defender in £12m Deal

Forest Bolster Defence with Milenkovic Acquisition

Nottingham Forest have successfully secured the services of Serbian defender Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina, a strategic move aimed at strengthening their defensive lineup.

A Strategic Signing

The 26-year-old centre-back, who has made significant contributions both for his national team and in the competitive arenas of Serie A and European football, joins Forest on a five-year contract. The club has paid a reported fee of £12 million for Milenkovic following his medical examination last Wednesday.

Meeting Defensive Needs

This acquisition comes at a crucial time for Forest, especially after the recent departure of Moussa Niakhate to Lyon for £27 million. Chief football officer Ross Wilson expressed his enthusiasm about Milenkovic’s arrival, stating, “He is a key part of our squad planning this summer and I know how enthusiastic he has been to join the club. We have long admired his performances with the Serbia national team and in Serie A and European competitions for Fiorentina. We are delighted he will bring his experience and qualities to Nottingham Forest.”

Milenkovic’s Proven Track Record

Milenkovic brings a wealth of experience to Forest, having earned 56 caps for Serbia and featured in all of their Group C matches at Euro 2024, including a pivotal game against England. Beginning his professional journey at Partizan Belgrade, Milenkovic moved to Fiorentina at 19 and during his seven-year tenure at the Italian club, he accumulated 264 appearances, netted 17 goals, and provided five assists.

This new chapter at Nottingham Forest not only promises to bolster their defensive fortitude but also enriches their strategic capabilities in upcoming matches.