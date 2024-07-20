Report: Spurs In For United Midfielder As Chelsea Move Collapses

This one is possible. Not probable but very possible and the later the window goes on without a midfield addition at Spurs, it’ll move to the former. Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, a potential deal that could benefit all parties involved. With the summer transfer window in full swing, the rumour mill is abuzz with speculation about player movements. Let’s delve into the details and see how this transfer could shape up.

What’s Been Said

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou initially aimed to bolster his midfield by signing Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher. However, with Gallagher seemingly set to stay at Stamford Bridge, Spurs have shifted their focus to Manchester United’s Scott McTominay. TEAMtalk states, “Tottenham could spring a surprise by bringing McTominay to north London.” Manchester United, keen on making space and funds available for the acquisition of PSG’s Manuel Ugarte, are open to offloading McTominay. The reported fee for McTominay’s transfer is around £40 million. This sum reflects the 27-year-old’s significant contribution to United last season and his potential value to a new club.

The Key Stats

Scott McTominay has been a versatile player for Manchester United, featuring in multiple positions across the midfield. In the 2023/24 season, McTominay played 32 Premier League matches, scoring 7 goals and providing 2 assists. His performance in domestic cups included 10 appearances with 3 goals, while in the UEFA Champions League, he appeared in 5 matches, scoring once. At 27, McTominay is entering his prime years and has already amassed 52 international caps for Scotland, scoring 9 goals. His contract with Manchester United is set to expire in June 2025, but with United looking to offload him, his market value is pegged at €32 million according to Transfermarkt.

Compare To

When comparing McTominay to other Premier League midfielders, his stats stand out. It’s hard to compare him too due to the varying nature of roles that he plays. For instance, comparing him to Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai in the 2023/24 season, McTominay’s pass completion rate (Cmp%) was 80.6% across all competitions, while Szoboszlai’s was 82.6%. McTominay’s challenge success rate (Tkl%) was 66.7%, far higher than Szoboszlai’s 32.3%. McTominay’s goal-scoring prowess, with 10 goals in all competitions, highlights his threat in the attacking third, a crucial attribute that Spurs could leverage.

Likelihood and Fee

Manchester United’s willingness to sell McTominay, coupled with Tottenham’s need for a robust midfielder, makes this transfer a plausible scenario. United’s desire to acquire Ugarte and their financial strategy involving the sale of homegrown talents further facilitate this move. With McTominay’s contract running until 2025 but with an option for an additional year, United are keen to secure a decent fee before his value potentially diminishes.

The transfer fee is expected to be around £40 million, aligning with his current market valuation. McTominay’s wages are also manageable for a club like Tottenham, making this a feasible transaction. While McTominay may not have been Tottenham’s first choice, his acquisition could prove to be a strategic addition to their midfield, offering both defensive solidity and an attacking threat. File this under possible and developing.