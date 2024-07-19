Report: Man Utd Forward Completes Controversial £26m Transfer Move

SEARCH
By Leila Kim
Marseille Sign Man Utd Forward Greenwood

Marseille Secure Greenwood from Man Utd

Marseille have signed forward Mason Greenwood from Manchester United in a deal worth up to 31.6 million euros (£26.6 million). The 22-year-old, who emerged from United’s academy, has signed a contract with the French club that will keep him at the Stade Vélodrome until 2029.

Greenwood’s Journey: From Man Utd to Marseille

Greenwood has not featured for Manchester United since January 2022, having spent the previous season on loan at Getafe. Serious charges against him, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped in February 2023, paving the way for his return to football.

Despite criticism from the Marseille mayor regarding their intention to sign Greenwood, the club proceeded with the transfer. Greenwood made his competitive senior debut for United in 2019, coming on as a substitute against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Over his tenure with United, he scored 35 goals in 129 appearances and earned his solitary England cap in 2020.

United’s Farewell and Greenwood’s Revival

In August 2023, Manchester United announced that Greenwood would leave the club by mutual agreement following a six-month internal investigation into his conduct. Subsequently, Greenwood joined La Liga side Getafe, where he revived his career, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 36 appearances.

Manchester United have included a significant sell-on clause in the deal with Marseille, ensuring they benefit from any future transfer involving Greenwood.

Greenwood’s Return to England

Marseille are set to play Sunderland in a pre-season friendly on 3 August at Bradford City’s Valley Parade, as the Stadium of Light is under renovation. This match holds particular significance for Greenwood, who was born in Bradford and could mark his first game back in England since his arrest in January 2022.

Manchester United have wished Greenwood well in his future endeavours on their official website.

