Arsenal’s £5m Transfer Target Chooses Fenerbahce

Arsenal’s Interest in Aydin

Arsenal had set their sights on Turkey’s rising star, Oguz Aydin, before his €6m (£5m) transfer to Fenerbahce earlier this month. The president of Aydin’s former club has revealed that the Gunners were among several clubs monitoring the winger’s progress.

Aydin enjoyed a standout 2023/24 season, finishing with 20 goals and assists in the Super Lig. His explosive form was highlighted by scoring ten goals in Alanyaspor’s final 12 games. Despite his impressive performances, Aydin did not make Turkey’s final Euro 2024 squad, although he was on the provisional list.

Transfer Attention and Arsenal’s Interest

The summer transfer window saw significant interest in Aydin. Cihan Aktas, president of Bucaspor, where Dutch-born Aydin began his youth career at 16, confirmed that Arsenal were keen on the player. “Oguz is a player who takes the stage at unexpected moments and wins matches,” Aktas told Turkish outlet Hurriyet. “Two Italian clubs and Arsenal were after him. Galatasaray also wanted him, but when Ali Koc stepped in, he became a Fenerbahce player.”

Galatasaray had an exceptional 2023/24 season, surpassing the 100-point mark to clinch the Super Lig title, with Fenerbahce close behind at 99 points. However, Aydin’s decision leaned towards Fenerbahce once their president, Ali Koc, a member of one of Turkey’s wealthiest and most influential families, became actively involved in the transfer negotiations.

Financial Implications for Bucaspor

Aktas’s insight into the transfer stems from Bucaspor’s financial stake in Aydin’s career. The club, which went bankrupt during Aydin’s tenure but later reformed under a new identity, benefited from a sell-on clause included when Aydin moved to Alanyaspor. This clause earned Bucaspor, now competing in Turkey’s third tier, a significant €1.8m from Aydin’s transfer to Fenerbahce.

Conclusion

Arsenal’s interest in Oguz Aydin showcases their ambition to unearth hidden gems in the transfer market. While the move to Fenerbahce indicates the competitive nature of acquiring top talent, it also highlights Arsenal’s broader strategic goals. As they continue to strengthen their squad, the Gunners will look to balance immediate impact players with promising future stars.