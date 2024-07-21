Aaron Ramsdale: Potential Moves and Key Stats

If the player wants tor rally play any serious minutes this season, he’ll be doing everything he can to force this. With the Premier League transfer window in full swing, speculations about player movements are rife. One name that has come under the spotlight is Aaron Ramsdale, with rumours suggesting possible interest from clubs like Newcastle and Southampton. Let’s delve into the recent developments, Ramsdale’s key stats, and the likelihood of his potential move.

What’s Been Said

According to sources from Teamtalk, “It’s increasingly likely Ramsdale will leave Arsenal this summer, with Arteta willing to part ways with him for the right price.” Newcastle and Southampton have shown a keen interest in signing the out-of-favour England star. Football London supports this claim, noting that both clubs are considering bids for Ramsdale. Arsenal signed Ramsdale from Sheffield United in 2021 for an initial £24m, and it’s claimed the Gunners will demand a minimum of £50m for him this summer. However, this price might drop if Ramsdale pushes for a move. Southampton, needing an upgrade for the injured Gavin Bazunu, and Newcastle, looking to add depth to their goalkeeping roster, are the primary clubs linked with him.

Looking at the Key Stats

Aaron Ramsdale, born on May 14, 1998, stands at 1.90m and plays as a goalkeeper. Since joining Arsenal in 2021, he has accumulated significant experience. In the 2023/24 season alone, Ramsdale made 11 appearances across various competitions, including six in the Premier League and one in the UEFA Champions League. Despite the limited number of games, he has demonstrated solid performance metrics, including numerous clean sheets.

Ramsdale’s international career includes five caps for England, underscoring his competence at the highest level. His performances have been notable, although he faces stiff competition for the starting spot at Arsenal.

Ramsdale’s statistics highlight his impressive capabilities. According to FBRef, in the last 365 days, he ranks in the 90th percentile or above for several key goalkeeping metrics. His average length of goal kicks is in the 99th percentile, showing his ability to clear the ball effectively. Additionally, he is in the 94th percentile for goals against per 90 minutes and the 99th percentile for crosses stopped. Despite playing only 630 minutes, these stats underscore his proficiency and reliability as a goalkeeper.

These standout metrics reveal that Ramsdale’s abilities are not in doubt. His limited minutes on the pitch haven’t hindered his performance, making him an attractive prospect for clubs looking to bolster their goalkeeping department.

Likelihood and Fee

Currently valued at €25 million according to Transfermarkt, Ramsdale’s market value reflects his potential and performance. However, Arsenal’s initial asking price of £50 million seems steep and is likely to be negotiated down if a transfer is to occur. Ramsdale’s contract with Arsenal runs until June 2026, which gives the club a strong bargaining position. However, his desire for regular first-team football could influence the negotiations.

His wages, along with the high transfer fee, might be stumbling blocks, but his proven track record and ability to deliver under pressure make him a worthwhile investment for clubs like Newcastle and Southampton. It’ll be a step down for the former Sheffield United man whatever, but if he wants to revive his career, it’s his only option.