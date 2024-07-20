Racism in Football: Enzo Fernandez’s Chant and Its Consequences

Football’s Ugly Underbelly: Racism in Celebrations

It was a 48-second clip that sparked controversy and dismay across the footballing world, prompting political condemnation and defiance. The video has overshadowed Argentina’s Copa America triumph in Miami because it came from the victors’ celebrations on their team bus.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez live-streamed himself and some of his teammates singing an offensive chant about the French national team, with derogatory references to France internationals of African descent. This incident has ignited a heated debate on racism, football culture, and the responsibilities of athletes as role models.

A Chant Steeped in Controversy

The controversy dates back to the 2022 World Cup. The Athletic report that before the final of that competition, pockets of Argentina fans were recorded chanting about how certain French players had African ancestry or were first- or second-generation immigrants. The main words of the song are: “They play for France but their parents are from Angola. Their mother is from Cameroon while their father is from Nigeria. But their passport says French.” Another part of the song contained transphobia.

The repetition of this chant by players celebrating a win over Colombia has caused ruptures at Fernandez’s club Chelsea, who have initiated disciplinary proceedings against their player. On top of this, several of Fernandez’s teammates have condemned the incident and unfollowed him on social media.

Reactions from Around the World

The 23-year-old has apologised, but the French Football Federation (FFF) intends to file a legal complaint. France’s sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera branded the chanting “pathetic” on Tuesday. Posting on X, she wrote: “Behavior that is all the more unacceptable if it is repeated.” She tagged FIFA’s account, asking world football’s governing body for a “reaction.”

In Argentina, top-ranking politicians also responded. The country’s vice president, Victoria Villarruel, defended Fernandez and the team, saying she would not tolerate the actions of a “colonialist” country. “No colonialist country is going to intimidate us for a song on the pitch or for telling the truths they don’t want to admit,” Villarruel posted.

Javier Milei, Argentina’s president, removed the undersecretary of sport, Julio Garro, from his position for suggesting that team captain Messi apologise for the chants. “No government can tell the world champion and two-time South American champion, Argentina national team or any citizen, what to say,” the presidential office wrote on X.

Football’s Global Responsibility

Chelsea’s Senegal international Nicolas Jackson posted on his Instagram account a picture displaying two images of Fernandez, one sitting with the midfielder and the other engaging with a junior Black supporter in the past. He titled it, “Enzo Fernandez and this young fan.” The post has since been deleted.

Perhaps an indication that feelings are still simmering was provided by striker David Datro Fofana, who also expressed his dismay at the events. “The football that I like is multi-ethnic,” he wrote on his Instagram account. “Racism in all its forms should be condemned in the strongest possible term. These acts have no place in football or anywhere else. This fight really needs to be taken seriously by everyone involved in this sport.”

Defending and Condemning: A Divided Response

Argentina players have flocked to defend their teammate. “Enzo has already apologised, and he explained what happened,” Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister told Argentine radio station Urbana Play. “There’s nothing more to add. We know Enzo, we know he would never do it with bad intentions. It’s more of a chant that stuck and it’s more in a mocking tone than anything else. The most important thing is that Enzo apologised and we have to give value to that.”

Sources with knowledge of the situation, speaking anonymously to The Athletic to protect relationships, claim Mac Allister was on the second bus. But even on Fernandez’s bus, it appeared that at least someone felt uneasy. As the chant begins, a voice can be heard saying, “Corta (el) vivo” — stop the live.

In a post on X by Argentine sports newspaper Ole, Fernandez’s father, Raul, gave his thoughts on the controversy. “I know who my son is,” it read. “He is not like that. He’s not racist, never. It’s hard for a European to understand our football culture like chants and celebrations. He recorded that live video at an inopportune moment. It was bad, he didn’t even realise what he was singing.”

Football Culture vs. Global Sensitivity

“In 2014, when Germany beat us, they imitated how gauchos walk and called us ignorant. In 2018, France mocked Messi for his height. We never came out to say we were being discriminated against. Enzo feels bad, he didn’t mean it, he already apologised on social media and to his Chelsea teammates. But his teammate at Chelsea didn’t even ask him to apologise or anything, he could have contacted him and asked for it, but no, he straight went to social media in a minute.”

Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes also spoke out. “This scandal came out of nowhere,” he said at an event to promote his personal wine brand in Mendoza. “We have a different way of living football, without any intention of disrespecting anyone. As Enzo said on his Instagram, he apologised and it has to end there.”

Responsibility of Athletes

But France’s former goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who captained his country at the past two World Cups — including during their run to the final in Qatar — said the players involved should have shown “more responsibility”. “They (Argentina) deserve a lot of credit for what they have done on the field for the last four or five years,” Lloris said. “But when you win, you are an example for others, especially kids. It was a proper attack about the French people, especially for the French people who have African origin and family.”

Fernandez is on holiday but the £106million ($135m) signing is expected to fly to the United States to join up with the Chelsea squad, who depart for their pre-season tour on Monday, the following week. One person familiar with the team environment told The Athletic that they feel some kind of mediation will have to take place. The English Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) has contacted the club to offer its support.

Moving Forward: Addressing Racism in Football

Other than Chelsea and Liverpool, the other Premier League clubs of Argentina internationals declined to comment. The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has been contacted but not responded. Bayer Leverkusen, the club of midfielder Exequiel Palacios, said: “To our knowledge, Exequiel Palacios was not involved in this situation. Like all the other tournament participants, he is on vacation. When he returns we will certainly speak to him, as we do with all the other players.”

Fernandez himself may well also be on a beach somewhere, hoping the heat dies down. But his video clip has raised an ugly issue that may linger on in the minds of players, fans, and politicians around the world.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, this incident serves as a stark reminder that football is more than just a game. It is a reflection of society, with all its virtues and vices. The global football community must come together to address issues of racism and intolerance. Only by acknowledging and condemning such behaviour can the sport we love continue to thrive as a beacon of diversity and unity.