Chelsea Star Enzo Fernandez Faces Legal Trouble Over Driving Offence

Enzo Fernandez’s Legal Troubles: Chelsea Midfielder Found Guilty

Chelsea FC’s prominent midfielder, Enzo Fernandez, has been found guilty of failing to identify the driver of a Porsche Cayenne, which allegedly ran a red light in Carmarthenshire. The incident, occurring on 28 November 2023, has placed the Argentine footballer under legal scrutiny.

Details of the Charge

The 23-year-old World Cup winner was charged for not providing information to Dyfed-Powys Police on 27 December 2023. Despite his absence at the hearing, held at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Fernandez was found guilty. The court listed his address as the Chelsea FC training ground in Surrey.

Upcoming Sentencing

Fernandez is scheduled to return to Llanelli on 11 September for sentencing. Magistrates have adjourned the hearing to deliberate on potential mitigating circumstances that could influence his sentence. These considerations might include claims of “exceptional hardship” to avoid disqualification from driving.

Incident Details and Charges

The incident in question involved Fernandez’s Porsche Cayenne allegedly running a red light on Church Street, Llanelli. Furthermore, he faced accusations of driving without insurance on the same day. However, these charges were subsequently withdrawn as no plea was entered.