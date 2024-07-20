Bournemouth’s £20m Star Adams Faces Lengthy Layoff

Adams’ Injury Troubles Continue

Tyler Adams, Bournemouth’s last summer acquisition from Leeds, is set for a prolonged period on the sidelines following back surgery. The American midfielder, who was signed for over £20m, struggled with injuries throughout his debut season with the Cherries, managing only four Premier League appearances.

Copa America Complications

Despite his injuries, Adams represented the USA at the Copa America, playing all three group stage matches and a pre-tournament friendly against Brazil. Bournemouth had advised the USA coaching staff to handle Adams with care, yet he played significant minutes, including the full 90 against Uruguay, leading to an unexpected early exit from the competition.

Iraola’s Insight on Adams’ Surgery

Cherries manager Andoni Iraola shed light on the situation, explaining that Adams’ back issues, which surfaced towards the end of the domestic season, necessitated surgery. “He finished the season with an injury in his back,” Iraola stated. “He wanted to play Copa America because it was very important for him, but he had restrictions and was still in pain, so two days after they were knocked out, he had surgery.”

Adams’ participation in the tournament was not halted by Bournemouth, as Iraola clarified: “It was not our choice. It is a decision for the nations, who are allowed to select players, and he wanted to play thinking the injury would get better but he felt it was getting worse.”

Rehabilitation and Recovery

Adams has commenced his rehabilitation and is currently with Bournemouth on their tour of California, featuring matches against Wrexham and Arsenal. Iraola, however, remains uncertain about Adams’ return timeline. “He is out for some time. It is difficult to say how long but he won’t be fit for the start of the season. But September? October? I don’t know.”

Solanke’s Uncertain Future

While Adams’ situation is concerning, Bournemouth’s top striker, Dominic Solanke, remains with the squad. Solanke, who netted 21 goals in all competitions last season, is reportedly subject to a £65m release clause. Iraola is keen to retain the former Liverpool forward, who finished fourth in the Premier League Golden Boot standings with 19 goals.

“Dom is happy,” Iraola remarked. “He has come back in very good shape, is training very well and the relationship he has with his team-mates is very good. But the market is open. You cannot say he is going to stay or that he is going to leave because we don’t know. In the end, it is something you cannot control.”

As Bournemouth prepare for the upcoming season, the focus remains on the health of their key players. The absence of Adams will be keenly felt, but the Cherries will hope Solanke’s form can help them navigate the early months of the campaign.