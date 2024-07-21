Report: Everton’s New Contract Offer to Block Man Utd’s Bid

Everton have decided to take decisive action to secure the future of their promising defender Jarrad Branthwaite, amidst strong interest from Manchester United. The Toffees are set to offer Branthwaite a vastly improved contract, a move aimed at compensating for the missed opportunity of a lucrative transfer to Old Trafford.

Jarrad Branthwaite: The Defensive Gem

Branthwaite, the 22-year-old defender, has been a standout performer for Everton, catching the eye of several top clubs. His impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, particularly by Manchester United, who have been keen on bringing him to their ranks. However, Everton’s firm stance on their £70 million valuation has seen the move stall. The young defender, currently on a £40,000-a-week salary, was set to see a significant increase had the move to Manchester United materialised. “Everton will offer Manchester United defensive target Jarrad Branthwaite a vastly improved contract to compensate for him missing out on an Old Trafford pay bonanza,” reported The Mirror.

Manchester United’s Defensive Reinforcements

Manchester United have been actively bolstering their defensive line-up this transfer window. The Red Devils recently secured Leny Yoro from Lille for £52 million and are in negotiations with Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt, with a potential deal worth £40 million. Despite these additions, United’s interest in Branthwaite persists. This continued pursuit underscores the high regard in which Branthwaite is held, but Everton’s resolve to keep their defensive stalwart remains unshaken.

Ten Hag’s Plans at Manchester United

Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, has confirmed the club’s ongoing interest in strengthening their defence, specifically mentioning the potential acquisition of Matthijs de Ligt. Ten Hag’s tactical acumen and familiarity with de Ligt from their time at Ajax make this a plausible addition to United’s squad. However, the focus on de Ligt does not detract from their admiration for Branthwaite. Ten Hag noted, “We still have to wait and see whether De Ligt will come.”

Our View – EPL Index

From an Everton fan’s perspective, the club’s determination to secure Branthwaite’s future is a positive and necessary step. The young defender has shown immense promise, and his potential departure to a Premier League rival like Manchester United would have been a significant loss. The proposed new contract not only reflects Everton’s commitment to their talented players but also sets a precedent for how the club values its key assets.

Everton supporters will undoubtedly appreciate the club’s proactive approach in ensuring that Branthwaite remains a pivotal part of their squad. His performances have instilled confidence, and the new contract will likely motivate him further. As fans, the anticipation of seeing Branthwaite continue to develop and excel in the Everton colours is exciting. The club’s actions demonstrate a forward-thinking mentality, essential for building a team capable of competing at the highest level.