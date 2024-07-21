Eric Cantona “Sometimes Bruno Fernandes surprises me.”

Observing the World: Insights from Eric Cantona’s Journey

Eric Cantona, the legendary Manchester United player, is not just a football icon but a multifaceted individual with interests spanning music, film, and philosophy. In a recent interview with Carl Anka from The Athletic, Cantona opened up about his latest endeavours and his philosophical outlook on life. This blog delves into Cantona’s reflections and activities, offering an in-depth look at his journey of self-discovery and his enduring influence on and off the pitch.

Cantona’s Literary Taste and Emotional Depth

Cantona revealed to The Athletic that the last book he finished was “Kiffe Kiffe Tomorrow” by Faiza Guene, a novel about a French-Moroccan teenager named Doria growing up in the Livry-Gargan housing projects on the outskirts of Paris. This coming-of-age story resonated deeply with Cantona, who confessed, “I last laughed aloud while reading the book but I cry so many times when going about his weekly adventures.”

This emotional response underscores Cantona’s belief in the power of storytelling. “I can tell you a good story and cry,” he says. “My brothers are the same. Our parents are the same. But we are strong,” he adds, flexing a fist. “Very strong, but we love emotions. It’s good to have emotions.”

A Busy 2024 for Cantona

The year 2024 has been particularly eventful for Cantona. In April, he toured with his musical project, “Cantona Sings Eric,” performing in the UK and Ireland. His unique blend of music and storytelling has captivated audiences, showcasing yet another dimension of his artistic prowess. This summer, he appeared in multiple adverts during the Euro 2024 broadcasts and featured on “The Rest Is Football” podcast alongside Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer. His presence was also noted in the trailer for John Woo’s newest film, highlighting his foray into the cinematic world.

Promoting the New Ford Capri

Cantona’s promotional activities also extended to the automotive industry. When The Athletic met him at Wapping Power Station, he was promoting Ford’s new Capri. “She can read the future, OK?” he says of the car. “Can you read the future?” This quirky remark reflects his playful yet profound perspective on life. Later, while Ford’s design reps discussed the car at length, Cantona was seen flipping through “The Great Philosophers” by Stephen Law, indicating his continual quest for knowledge and inspiration.

The Philosophy of Observation

One of the most striking aspects of Cantona’s interview was his philosophy on observation. “I want to observe the world,” he tells The Athletic. “This is the motto of my life. I love to observe the world. I love to observe people. And create my own world. That’s it. I like this world just to inspire me in my own world.” This profound statement encapsulates Cantona’s approach to life – a blend of keen observation and creative expression.

Cantona’s world is an ongoing journey of self-discovery. He often talks about the need for freedom, whether it was during his football career or in his artistic pursuits. In a 2018 piece with The Players’ Tribune, he said, “Football gives meaning to your life,” and, “Your life, your history, your essence, also gives meaning to your football.” Six years later, this philosophy remains central to his outlook.

Football and Immigration

Cantona has always been vocal about the intersection of football and immigration. Reflecting on his documentary “Football and Immigration, a 100 Years of Common History,” he highlights the contributions of immigrants to French football. “Who helped French football? Gave the best French players? Their origin was Polish in the 1920s, and then Michel Platini with the Italian immigration. Then Zinedine Zidane from North Africa. Now you look at the team and see the other French colonies.”

His insights reveal a deep understanding of how football mirrors societal changes and the importance of inclusivity. “Because it is so popular, you play with people coming from all over the world,” he says. “And it’s a perfect example, for I am a bit of a utopian.”

A Vision for Manchester United

The conversation naturally turned to Manchester United and the club’s changes under new ownership. Cantona shared his thoughts on Sir Jim Ratcliffe becoming a minority shareholder. “I inspire a lot of people, and I’ve been inspired by a lot of people,” he says. Ratcliffe’s company, Trawlers Ltd, owns a significant stake in United, a name inspired by Cantona’s famous press conference in 1995.

Cantona believes in the importance of solid foundations for the club’s future. “They work today on the foundations of the club. Things we cannot really see, but it’s important to work on a foundation when you build the house. Or if you feel that the house is moving a bit, you restructure the foundation.”

He also acknowledges the critical role of leadership. “The chairman of the club is very important. With Jim Ratcliffe, he’s the right person to build this foundation. Manchester in the next few years, we come back to their best.”

Challenges and Changes at Manchester United

Cantona is aware of the challenges faced by the club, including cost-cutting measures. INEOS, Ratcliffe’s company, announced 250 staff redundancies earlier in the year. Cantona’s take on this is pragmatic. “Yeah, but sometimes you have to do it. Maybe it was too much people. One thing that was good about Covid was (it) meant people could work in the house. But now, in some businesses, the concern is the business is in London, and someone works in Madrid on Zoom, with their kids around, everything. It can be good sometimes, but I think and I believe in human beings.”

The mandate for staff to return to the office is another change aimed at boosting productivity and morale. Cantona values face-to-face interactions and the energy they bring. “I believe in energy moving between people and they want to take that back at Manchester United, which is very important.”

Observing the Game and Its Players

Cantona’s love for the game remains undiminished. He highlights Lamine Yamal as one of the standout players at Euro 2024. “I love the way Spain plays, and it’s good to have this kind of player, because you never know what he will do,” he says. “It surprises everybody every time. He has great vision, great technique, and he takes the right decision. I love it. Sometimes I watch a game just to watch a player.”

When asked about his favourite United player in the current squad, Cantona takes a moment to reflect. “They have some good, some great players, of course. But no one that I would say is like Yamal. I love the players who surprise me,” he adds. “Sometimes Bruno Fernandes surprises me. Which is good.”

Advice for Aspiring Footballers

Cantona’s advice for aspiring footballers is rooted in passion and love for the game. “I would say that they have to enjoy football, to have passion for the game. And really love the game. The ball is a friend, and it’s so wonderful to have this relationship to the ball. The ball is not an enemy. Far too many players feel that the ball is a kind of enemy. But when you see Lamine Yamal, you really feel that the ball is a friend. Even a brother.”

Our View – EPL Index

From a football fan’s perspective, Cantona’s reflections offer a refreshing blend of nostalgia and forward-thinking. His emotional depth and philosophical musings remind us why he remains an iconic figure in the football world. His insights into Manchester United’s future under new leadership are particularly poignant. As fans, we can only hope that Ratcliffe’s vision aligns with Cantona’s belief in solid foundations and strong leadership.

Cantona’s emphasis on inclusivity and the intersection of football and immigration is a timely reminder of the sport’s power to unite diverse communities. His observations on the need for accessible football matches resonate deeply, especially in a world where economic disparities often limit opportunities for fans to engage with the sport.

In conclusion, Cantona’s journey of self-discovery and his enduring love for football continue to inspire. His ability to blend artistry, philosophy, and sport makes him a unique figure in the football landscape. As we look forward to the future of Manchester United and the broader football world, Cantona’s reflections serve as a guiding light, reminding us of the importance of passion, inclusivity, and continuous self-improvement.