Report: Manchester United Close to Signing Free Agent

Manchester United Making More Moves! Red Devils Closing in on Free Agent Adrien Rabiot Following Juventus Exit

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on free agent Adrien Rabiot, with the French midfielder eager to play in the Premier League, suggest reports from Goal.com.

Strengthening the Midfield

Strengthening the midfield has become a top priority for United’s manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. While Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte is their primary target, Rabiot’s availability presents an appealing opportunity for the Red Devils.

Rabiot’s Interest in United

French journalist Romain Collet-Gaudin has indicated that Rabiot is “getting closer to Manchester United” and favours a move to Old Trafford over Liverpool. Despite ongoing discussions between Rabiot’s representatives and both clubs, the Red Devils appear to be in a stronger position to secure his signature.

Liverpool’s Lack of Interest

However, contrary to Collet-Gaudin, The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele and Fabrizio Romano claim that Liverpool were never seriously interested in the 29-year-old midfielder this summer. This leaves United as the serious sole suitor of the French midfielder, despite being linked to AC Milan and Real Madrid.

Rabiot’s departure from Juventus marks the end of his five-year stint with the Serie A giants. Having joined Juventus from PSG in 2019, Rabiot made 212 appearances. During his time in Turin, he helped Juventus secure a Serie A title, two Italian Cups, and one Italian Super Cup.

A Prudent Financial Move

Securing Rabiot on a free transfer represents a financially prudent move for Manchester United. They are already planning to put Scott McTominay and Casemiro on the market and by saving on transfer fees, the club can allocate funds towards other essential signings as they aim to sign at least another centre-back after adding Leny Yoro to the roster.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a football fan’s perspective, Manchester United’s potential acquisition of Adrien Rabiot is a strategic move that could bolster the team’s midfield significantly. Rabiot’s experience and versatility are qualities that could enhance United’s performance in domestic and European competitions. His ability to control the tempo of the game and contribute both defensively and offensively makes him a valuable asset.

The decision to prioritize Rabiot, especially on a free transfer, demonstrates a smart financial strategy by the club. This move allows United to save on transfer fees, which can be redirected towards other critical signings. Fans will be keen to see how Rabiot adapts to the Premier League’s physicality and pace, but his track record at PSG and Juventus suggests he has the pedigree to succeed.

United supporters are likely to be optimistic about the club’s transfer strategy under Erik ten Hag and Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The addition of Rabiot, along with other potential signings, could signal a new era of competitiveness for the Red Devils. If Rabiot can replicate his form from his Juventus days, he could become a key figure in United’s quest for silverware.

As always, the proof will be in his performances on the pitch. Fans will be watching closely, hoping that this move marks the beginning of a revitalized and more formidable Manchester United.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

The footballing world is always on the lookout for insights into player performance, and Adrien Rabiot’s recent statistics, as compiled by Fbref, offer a compelling snapshot of his contributions on the pitch. As Manchester United consider adding Rabiot to their ranks, understanding his performance data is crucial.

Attacking and Possession Strengths

Rabiot’s attacking prowess is evident in several key metrics. With a percentile rank of 78 in assists and 75 in expected assisted goals (xAG), he demonstrates his capability to create scoring opportunities. His non-penalty expected goals (npxG) and non-penalty goals also rank high, at 58 and 75 respectively, indicating his potential to contribute directly to the team’s goal tally.

In terms of possession, Rabiot shines with an impressive 86 percentile in progressive carries and 79 in successful take-ons. These stats underscore his ability to advance the ball and beat opponents, critical traits for a midfielder in the high-tempo environment of the Premier League. His pass completion rate, while lower at 45 percentile, suggests room for improvement in his distribution under pressure.

Defensive Capabilities

Defensively, Rabiot’s numbers are somewhat mixed. He ranks highly in aerial duels won (79 percentile) and tackles plus interceptions (96 percentile), highlighting his effectiveness in disrupting the opposition’s play. However, his clearances and blocks are lower, at 43 and 44 percentiles respectively, which may suggest a need for better positioning or anticipation.

Comprehensive Player Profile

Rabiot’s overall performance data paints a picture of a versatile midfielder with strong attacking and possession skills, complemented by certain defensive attributes. His ability to progress the ball, create chances, and win aerial duels makes him a valuable asset for any team. However, his lower pass completion and defensive clearances indicate areas where he could further enhance his game.

Manchester United’s interest in Adrien Rabiot is well-founded, given his statistical profile. If he can adapt to the Premier League’s demands, he could become a key player for the Red Devils.