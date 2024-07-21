Ten Hag on Rangnick’s “Open-Heart Surgery” at Manchester United

Major Surgery Needed for Manchester United’s Revival

Manchester United’s recent struggles have been no secret, and former interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s diagnosis of the club’s issues was spot on. Rangnick, who served a brief seven-month stint, famously asserted that United needed “open-heart surgery” rather than just “minor changes” to reclaim their former glory. His successor, Erik ten Hag, agrees wholeheartedly with this assessment, as shared in a revealing interview with Dutch newspaper AD Sportwereld.

Erik ten Hag’s Uphill Battle

Erik ten Hag, who took over the reins in 2022, has faced the daunting task of steering Manchester United back to its winning ways. The Dutchman, now 54, acknowledged the complexity of the challenge he inherited, aligning with Rangnick’s metaphor of a complex operation. “Rangnick was absolutely right,” Ten Hag stated. “We have been working very hard on this for two years, but he said it exactly right: it is a thorough, very complex operation. And I knew when I started that it was going to be a tough job.”

Off-Pitch Overhaul and New Blood

The changes have not been confined to the pitch. The acquisition of a 27.7% stake in the club by Sir Jim Ratcliffe last December marked the beginning of a major overhaul. Significant appointments at the board level, including Omar Berrada, Dan Ashworth, Jason Wilcox, and Christopher Vivell, signal a new direction. Additionally, the club has invested £50 million to enhance their training facilities, reflecting a commitment to long-term success.

On the player front, forward Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and defender Leny Yoro from Lille have recently joined the squad. Ten Hag has also confirmed interest in Bayern Munich and Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. “It remains to be seen whether De Ligt will come,” Ten Hag mentioned. Despite his previous experience with De Ligt at Ajax, Ten Hag emphasized that it was United’s scouting department that identified the defender as a transfer target.

Jadon Sancho’s Return

In addition to new signings, Ten Hag has also welcomed back Jadon Sancho. The forward, who last appeared for the club in August 2023 before a loan spell at Dortmund, is back in the fold after resolving differences with the manager. “Everyone can make a mistake,” Ten Hag remarked, showing a willingness to move forward for the team’s benefit.

Sancho and Yoro both made a notable return in United’s recent 2-0 friendly victory over Rangers at Murrayfield, with goals from Amad Diallo and Joe Hugill. “The standard was much better, we were much more on the front foot,” Ten Hag told MUTV. “It was enjoyable to watch.”

Conclusion

Erik ten Hag’s tenure at Manchester United is a testament to the understanding that real change requires time, patience, and significant effort. As the club undergoes both structural and strategic transformations, the support from the board and the integration of new talent are steps in the right direction. With continued diligence and the right moves, Manchester United hopes to once again become a dominant force in football.