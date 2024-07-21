SEARCH
HomeFeatured ArticlesReport: Liverpool Prepare €65m Bid for Real Sociedad's Rising Star

Report: Liverpool Prepare €65m Bid for Real Sociedad’s Rising Star

0
By Tyrone Johnson
RCD Mallorca V Real Sociedad: Semi-final - Copa Del Rey Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad is in action during the Copa Del Rey Semi-Final First Leg match between RCD Mallorca and Real Sociedad at Estadi de Son Moix in Mallorca, Spain, on February 6, 2024. Barcelona Spain PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xDAXxImagesx originalFilename:daximages-rcdmallo240206_npti5.jpg

Liverpool’s Pursuit of Takefusa Kubo: A Strategic Move for the Future

Liverpool’s interest in Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo has captured the attention of football fans and analysts alike. According to Sponichi, a Japanese outlet, Liverpool are not only preparing a significant bid for Kubo but also crafting a lucrative contract proposal. This move signals Liverpool’s serious intentions and strategic planning for their future squad.

Takefusa Kubo: Rising Star in LaLiga

Since joining Real Sociedad from Real Madrid in 2022, Kubo has shown immense promise. At just 23 years old, he has become a standout performer in LaLiga, demonstrating his potential to make a significant impact at a higher level. Despite his young age, Kubo has the experience and skill to thrive in the Premier League, making him an attractive prospect for Liverpool.

Liverpool’s Bid for Kubo

Sponichi reports that Liverpool are preparing to bid €65 million (£54.8 million) for Kubo, which is €5 million higher than his release clause at Real Sociedad. This bid would not only make Kubo the most expensive Japanese player of all time but also potentially the best-paid Japanese player. The report claims Liverpool have drafted a contract offering an annual salary of €15 million, approximately £240,000 per week. Currently, only Mohamed Salah earns more at Liverpool, highlighting the club’s commitment to securing Kubo’s services.

Strategic Planning for Salah’s Potential Departure

One of the driving factors behind Liverpool’s interest in Kubo is the uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future. Salah, who is entering the final year of his contract, has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, despite Liverpool’s efforts to retain him. Reports indicate that Liverpool have decided not to sell Salah this season, but forward planning is essential. Kubo, with his left-footed prowess and position as a right-winger, is seen as a potential successor to Salah.

Kubo’s Potential and Areas for Improvement

Kubo has demonstrated his capabilities in LaLiga, but to fill Salah’s shoes, he would need to enhance his goal-scoring abilities. Last season, Kubo scored seven goals, a respectable number but still far behind Salah’s remarkable statistics. With Liverpool’s support and the opportunity to develop under new Manager Slot’s guidance, Kubo could elevate his game to new heights.

Conclusion

Liverpool’s pursuit of Takefusa Kubo underscores their proactive approach to squad development and future planning. By securing Kubo, Liverpool would not only gain a talented young player with immense potential but also ensure a smooth transition should Salah depart in the near future. As Sponichi’s report highlights, Kubo is one of Liverpool’s biggest targets this summer, reflecting the club’s ambition and forward-thinking strategy.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Takefusa Kubo Performance Data and Stats

Takefusa Kubo has emerged as a significant talent in European football, and his performance data over the past year underscores his potential. Analysing the statistics provided by Fbref, Kubo’s strengths and areas for improvement are evident, painting a comprehensive picture of his contributions on the pitch.

Attacking Metrics

Kubo’s attacking prowess is highlighted by his impressive stats in assists and shot-creating actions. With an 86th percentile in assists and an 83rd percentile in shot-creating actions, he demonstrates a keen ability to generate scoring opportunities. His expected assisted goals (xAG) are also notable, sitting at the 55th percentile, suggesting a consistent performance in setting up his teammates.

However, his non-penalty goals are relatively low, at the 14th percentile, indicating room for improvement in his finishing. Despite this, Kubo’s non-penalty expected goals (npxG) sit at the 47th percentile, showing that he does get into good scoring positions, even if the final touch sometimes eludes him.

Possession and Progression

Kubo excels in ball progression metrics. His progressive carries and progressive passes received are particularly impressive, at the 91st and 78th percentiles, respectively. This indicates his significant role in advancing the play and positioning himself effectively to receive the ball in forward areas.

Successful take-ons, at the 82nd percentile, further highlight his dribbling skills and ability to navigate through defenses. However, his passing accuracy, reflected in the 24th percentile for passes attempted and 49th percentile for pass completion, suggests there is scope for enhancing his distribution efficiency.

Defensive Contributions

Defensively, Kubo’s contributions are mixed. His tackling and interception (Tkl+Int) stats are at the 36th percentile, and blocks at the 34th percentile, which might indicate a need for greater defensive work rate. However, his ability to win aerial duels is at the 54th percentile, showing a decent performance in aerial battles despite his smaller stature.

Conclusion

In summary, Takefusa Kubo’s performance data, as provided by Fbref, underscores his significant attacking contributions and ball progression abilities, while also highlighting areas for improvement, particularly in finishing and passing accuracy. As Kubo continues to develop, these statistics will be crucial for tracking his growth and potential impact at the highest levels of football.

Previous article
Report: Everton Eyeing Surprise Move for Manchester City Midfielder
Tyrone Johnson
Tyrone Johnson
More News

Copyright © 2009-2024 EPLIndex.com . All Rights Reserved.