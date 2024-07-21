Report: Liverpool Prepare €65m Bid for Real Sociedad’s Rising Star

Liverpool’s Pursuit of Takefusa Kubo: A Strategic Move for the Future

Liverpool’s interest in Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo has captured the attention of football fans and analysts alike. According to Sponichi, a Japanese outlet, Liverpool are not only preparing a significant bid for Kubo but also crafting a lucrative contract proposal. This move signals Liverpool’s serious intentions and strategic planning for their future squad.

Takefusa Kubo: Rising Star in LaLiga

Since joining Real Sociedad from Real Madrid in 2022, Kubo has shown immense promise. At just 23 years old, he has become a standout performer in LaLiga, demonstrating his potential to make a significant impact at a higher level. Despite his young age, Kubo has the experience and skill to thrive in the Premier League, making him an attractive prospect for Liverpool.

Liverpool’s Bid for Kubo

Sponichi reports that Liverpool are preparing to bid €65 million (£54.8 million) for Kubo, which is €5 million higher than his release clause at Real Sociedad. This bid would not only make Kubo the most expensive Japanese player of all time but also potentially the best-paid Japanese player. The report claims Liverpool have drafted a contract offering an annual salary of €15 million, approximately £240,000 per week. Currently, only Mohamed Salah earns more at Liverpool, highlighting the club’s commitment to securing Kubo’s services.

Strategic Planning for Salah’s Potential Departure

One of the driving factors behind Liverpool’s interest in Kubo is the uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future. Salah, who is entering the final year of his contract, has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, despite Liverpool’s efforts to retain him. Reports indicate that Liverpool have decided not to sell Salah this season, but forward planning is essential. Kubo, with his left-footed prowess and position as a right-winger, is seen as a potential successor to Salah.

Kubo’s Potential and Areas for Improvement

Kubo has demonstrated his capabilities in LaLiga, but to fill Salah’s shoes, he would need to enhance his goal-scoring abilities. Last season, Kubo scored seven goals, a respectable number but still far behind Salah’s remarkable statistics. With Liverpool’s support and the opportunity to develop under new Manager Slot’s guidance, Kubo could elevate his game to new heights.

Conclusion

Liverpool’s pursuit of Takefusa Kubo underscores their proactive approach to squad development and future planning. By securing Kubo, Liverpool would not only gain a talented young player with immense potential but also ensure a smooth transition should Salah depart in the near future. As Sponichi’s report highlights, Kubo is one of Liverpool’s biggest targets this summer, reflecting the club’s ambition and forward-thinking strategy.