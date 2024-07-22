Paris 2024 Olympic Football: Key Matches and Timings Unveiled

Excitement Builds for Olympic Football in Paris

As the Paris 2024 Olympic Games approach, the football tournaments promise to be a thrilling showcase of international talent. This summer, Paris will host 16 men’s teams and 12 women’s teams from six confederations, all vying for Olympic glory. Notably, Thierry Henry will lead the French men’s squad, while defending women’s champions Canada, alongside world champions Spain, are among the favourites.

Teams to Watch in Paris 2024

France’s Strong Contenders

Host nation France will be a key team to watch, with expectations high for both the men’s and women’s squads. Thierry Henry’s leadership adds an exciting dynamic to the men’s team, which will face formidable opponents such as world champions Argentina and European champions Spain.

Rivals in the Women’s Tournament

In the women’s tournament, Canada aim to defend their title, while Spain, fresh from their World Cup victory, poses a significant threat. The United States, seeking redemption after their disappointing performance in Australia, will also be in the spotlight.

Key Fixtures and UK Start Times

Opening Matches

The football action kicks off on Wednesday, July 24, with a series of men’s matches:

2pm: Argentina vs Morocco (Geoffroy-Guichard, St-Etienne)

2pm: Uzbekistan vs Spain (Parc des Princes, Paris)

4pm: Guinea vs New Zealand (Nice Stadium, Nice)

4pm: Egypt vs Dominican Republic (La Beaujoire Stadium, Nantes)

6pm: Iraq vs Ukraine (Lyon Stadium, Lyon)

6pm: Japan vs Paraguay (Bordeaux Stadium, Bordeaux)

8pm: France vs United States (Marseille Stadium, Marseille)

8pm: Mali vs Israel (Parc des Princes, Paris)

Women’s Tournament Begins

The women’s teams take to the field on Thursday, July 25:

4pm: Spain vs Japan (La Beaujoire Stadium, Nantes)

4pm: Canada vs New Zealand (Geoffroy-Guichard, St-Etienne)

6pm: Germany vs Australia (Marseille Stadium, Marseille)

6pm: Nigeria vs Brazil (Bordeaux Stadium, Bordeaux)

8pm: France vs Colombia (Lyon Stadium, Lyon)

8pm: United States vs Zambia (Nice Stadium, Nice)

Crucial Group Stage Matches

Men’s fixtures continue with significant matchups on Saturday, July 27:

2pm: Argentina vs Iraq (Lyon Stadium Lyon)

2pm: Dominican Republic vs Spain (Bordeaux Stadium, Bordeaux)

4pm: Ukraine vs Morocco (Geoffroy-Guichard, St-Etienne)

4pm: Uzbekistan vs Egypt (La Beaujoire Stadium, Nantes)

6pm: New Zealand vs United States (Marseille Stadium, Marseille)

6pm: Israel vs Paraguay (Parc des Princes, Paris)

8pm: France vs Guinea (Nice Stadium, Nice)

8pm: Japan vs Mali (Bordeaux Stadium, Bordeaux)

Women’s Group Stage Highlights

The women’s tournament continues on Sunday, July 28, featuring:

4pm: New Zealand vs Colombia (Lyon Stadium, Lyon)

4pm: Brazil vs Japan (Parc des Princes, Paris)

6pm: Australia vs Zambia (Nice Stadium, Nice)

6pm: Spain vs Nigeria (La Beaujoire Stadium, Nantes)

8pm: France vs Canada (Geoffroy-Guichard, St-Etienne)

8pm: United States vs Germany (Marseille Stadium, Marseille)

Knockout Rounds and Medal Matches

Men’s Quarter-Finals

The men’s knockout stage begins on Friday, August 2, with the top teams from each group progressing to the quarter-finals. Key matches include:

2pm: Group A winner vs Group B runner-up (Parc des Princes, Paris)

4pm: Group D winner vs Group C runner-up (Lyon Stadium, Lyon)

6pm: Group C winner vs Group D runner-up (Marseille Stadium, Marseille)

8pm: Group A winner vs Group B runner-up (Bordeaux Stadium, Bordeaux)

Women’s Knockout Rounds

The women’s quarter-finals are scheduled for Saturday, August 3, with notable fixtures:

2pm: Group B winner vs Group C runner-up (Parc des Princes, Paris)

4pm: Group C winner vs Group A third place or Group B third place (Lyon Stadium, Lyon)

6pm: Group A runner-up vs Group B runner-up (Marseille Stadium, Marseille)

8pm: Group A winner vs Group B third place or Group C third place (La Beaujoire Stadium, Nantes)

Semi-Finals and Finals

The semi-finals for both tournaments take place on August 5 and 6, with the men’s and women’s finals set for August 8 and 10, respectively, at Parc des Princes in Paris.