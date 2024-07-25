Report: Everton Close In On Potential £21m Attacker

Jesper Lindstrom’s Potential Move to Everton: What It Means for the Toffees

Loan Agreement Details

Everton are on the brink of securing Jesper Lindstrom on a season-long loan from Napoli, with an option to buy for €22 million (£18.5 million). According to respected journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, “Everton will sign Lindstrom on a season-long loan with a €22m (£18.5m) option to buy included in the deal. The Toffees will also pay a €3m (£2.5m) loan fee to secure the deal.” This imminent move reflects Everton’s intent to bolster their attacking options as they look to improve their standing in the Premier League.

Lindstrom’s Past Performances

Lindstrom, who previously impressed at Eintracht Frankfurt, is seen as a key target for Everton. The Danish winger is expected to undergo a medical on Merseyside, confirming the club’s serious pursuit. Despite a lacklustre season at Napoli, his past performances in the Bundesliga have made him an attractive prospect for Everton’s manager, Sean Dyche.

Player Profile

Jesper Lindstrom, 24, primarily plays as an attacking midfielder but is versatile enough to operate on the wings. During his time at Eintracht Frankfurt, Lindstrom made 80 appearances, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists. However, his stint at Napoli hasn’t been as fruitful. Last season, he failed to register a goal or assist, indicating a stark contrast to his Bundesliga form.

International Record

His international record is more encouraging, with 16 caps for Denmark and one goal. The move to Napoli, which was supposed to elevate his career, unfortunately turned into a challenging period, making a transfer back to a more familiar environment like the Premier League a sensible choice.

Bundesliga Success vs. Serie A Struggles

Lindstrom’s exceptional performance at Eintracht Frankfurt is well documented. In the 2022/23 Bundesliga season, he played 27 matches, scoring 7 goals and assisting 4 times. This was complemented by solid performances in the UEFA Champions League, where he netted twice in 7 appearances. His ability to contribute consistently in multiple competitions highlighted his potential.

However, the 2023/24 season at Napoli has been disappointing. He managed only 32 appearances across all competitions, with no goals and a mere 2 assists. His total minutes played this season amount to just 759, averaging under 24 minutes per game, which starkly contrasts with his Bundesliga days where he was a key player for his team.

Financial Considerations

Transfermarkt values Jesper Lindstrom at €22 million, which aligns with the option-to-buy clause in his loan deal with Everton. With a contract at Napoli until June 2027, his market value is a significant investment for any club. His wages at Napoli are substantial, reportedly around €2.5 million per year, which Everton would need to match or exceed to secure his services long-term.

Potential Long-Term Impact

While the loan move seems highly likely to be completed, the big question remains whether Everton can afford to make the deal permanent if Lindstrom performs well. Given his allegiance to Liverpool, Everton fans might be sceptical about his commitment. However, if he can replicate his Bundesliga form, he might win over the Goodison Park faithful and justify the investment. It feels low risk though which is what Everton need right now. They can’t afford £2.5m down the drain.