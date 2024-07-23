Report: Aston Villa Target €60m Forward for Their Champions League Dream

Aston Villa’s Bold Move for João Félix: A Closer Look

Aston Villa’s ambitious plans to sign João Félix have sent ripples through the football world. Following the €60m (£50.5m) transfer of Moussa Diaby to Al-Ittihad, Villa are setting their sights on the Portuguese forward to bolster their squad for the Champions League. The original report from The Guardian provides a detailed analysis of Villa’s strategic moves in the transfer market, highlighting their efforts to compete at the highest level in European football.

João Félix: A Star in the Making

João Félix, who joined Atlético Madrid in a whopping €126m deal from Benfica in 2019, is under Villa’s radar. Despite being a teenager when he signed for Atlético, Félix has shown immense potential, making significant contributions during his loan spells at Barcelona and Chelsea. Last season, he scored 10 goals in 44 appearances for Barcelona. Chelsea also borrowed Félix for the second half of the 2022-23 season at a cost of €11m (£9.7m). Although it remains uncertain how feasible a deal is, Félix’s ability to operate across the front line makes him an attractive prospect for Unai Emery, Villa’s head coach.

Strengthening the Squad

Unai Emery’s desire for versatile players is evident in Villa’s recent acquisitions. The January signing of Morgan Rogers and interest in Athletic winger Nico Williams, who has a €58m (£49m) release clause, underscores Villa’s commitment to adding depth and quality to their squad. Williams, one of the standout performers at Euro 2024, is reportedly a top target for Barcelona, making Villa’s pursuit even more intriguing.

Moussa Diaby’s Departure

Diaby’s impending move to Al-Ittihad marks a significant change for Villa. Expected to sign a five-year contract, Diaby’s departure opens up opportunities for new talents to step in. Villa have already secured the £50m signing of Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana from Everton, signaling their intent to reinforce their midfield strength.

Diaby’s time at Villa saw mixed performances. After joining from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth up to €60m, he made 54 appearances, scored 10 goals, and registered nine assists. Despite playing in every Premier League game, Diaby’s impact waned over the season. Reflecting on his choice to join Villa, Diaby told The Guardian, “I decided to come here for the project. In terms of Saudi, I spoke with my agent and my family but my first idea was to come here because I wanted to play against big teams and everybody knows the Premier League is the best league in the world.”

Rebuilding and New Signings

Villa’s recent buyback option to re-sign academy product Jaden Philogene from Hull City for £13m is a strategic move to enhance their options on the wing. With Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey already established as regulars, the inclusion of Philogene, who was a standout performer in the Championship last season, adds further depth.

In addition to Onana, Villa have been active in the transfer market, bringing in Ian Maatsen, Samuel Iling-Junior, Lewis Dobbin, Enzo Barrenechea, and Ross Barkley. The departure of key players such as Douglas Luiz, Omari Kellyman, Morgan Sanson, and Tim Iroegbunam signifies a period of transition. Philippe Coutinho’s loan move to Vasco da Gama and potential departures like Jhon Durán, for whom Villa are seeking about £40m, indicate Emery’s broader strategy to reshape the squad.

Our View – EPL Index

The prospect of signing João Félix is incredibly exciting. His versatility and flair could be the missing piece Villa needs to make a serious impact in the Champions League. The club’s proactive approach in the transfer market, securing talents like Onana and re-signing promising players like Philogene, shows a clear intent to build a competitive squad.

Sceptical Supporter’s View:

However, there is a sense of scepticism among some Villa fans. The hefty price tags and high expectations could backfire if these signings do not perform as anticipated. Félix’s previous loans at top clubs had mixed results, and there is no guarantee he will adapt quickly to Villa’s style of play.

Overall Sentiment:

Ultimately, Villa’s ambitious moves are a statement of intent. The success of these transfers will hinge on how quickly the new signings gel with the existing squad and adapt to Emery’s tactics. The coming season promises to be an exciting one for Villa fans, as they look forward to seeing their team compete at the highest level once again.