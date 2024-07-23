Report: Liverpool set to beat Saudi’s in £85m transfer race for West Ham star

Report: £85m Star Set to Choose Liverpool As West Ham Exit Looms

Liverpool are reportedly in a favourable position in the race to sign the talented West Ham United star, Mohammed Kudus. A strategic move by new head coach Arne Slot has given Liverpool the upper hand amid fierce competition, including interest from Saudi Arabia.

Kudus Shines for West Ham

Mohammed Kudus has been a standout performer for West Ham, tallying 18 goals and seven assists in 48 appearances across all competitions last season. His impressive displays continued at the Africa Cup of Nations in January, where he scored twice, although Ghana did not progress past the group stage.

Kudus has quickly become one of the Premier League’s most intriguing talents. His ability to dribble past defenders and score from various positions has made him a key asset. Gary Neville lauded the 23-year-old for his stunning overhead kick against Manchester City in May, describing him as a ‘brilliant’ player capable of scoring ‘incredible’ goals.

Versatile in his play, Kudus can operate as a No. 10, right winger, or centre-forward, proving he has the versatility and skill to succeed at a top-tier club in the Champions League.

Saudi Interest and Liverpool’s Advantage

According to TEAMtalk, Saudi clubs are making significant moves to acquire Kudus and his West Ham teammate Lucas Paqueta. Despite these efforts, West Ham are determined to retain their star players.

Liverpool have emerged as a serious contender for Kudus, especially with the potential departure of Mo Salah to Saudi Arabia either this summer or next. The Liverpool Echo reports that Liverpool is in a strong position to persuade Kudus to make the switch to Anfield.

The Heitinga Factor

A pivotal element in Liverpool’s favour is the appointment of Johnny Heitinga to Arne Slot’s coaching staff. Heitinga, a Dutch compatriot, has a strong relationship with Kudus, having previously worked together at Ajax and recently at West Ham.

Kudus has expressed his admiration for Heitinga, stating: “I felt very good under Heitinga. He is the best trainer I have had at Ajax. Apart from the training aspect, I also have a very high regard for him in terms of standards and values. Personally, I would have loved to work with him longer.”

Heitinga’s presence could be crucial if Liverpool enters formal negotiations for Kudus. The positive rapport between Kudus and Heitinga may ease the process of agreeing on personal terms.

Transfer Challenges Ahead

Despite the positive connections, Liverpool will face challenges in securing Kudus’s transfer. West Ham, who initially spent £38 million on the player, will likely seek a significant profit. It is anticipated that West Ham could demand up to £85 million, especially given their reluctance to strengthen a domestic competitor like Liverpool.

In summary, Liverpool’s pursuit of Mohammed Kudus is bolstered by the strategic appointment of Johnny Heitinga, who maintains a strong bond with the player. While this connection offers Liverpool a significant advantage, the high transfer fee expected by West Ham poses a substantial obstacle. Nevertheless, Kudus’s potential addition to Liverpool’s squad could be transformative, adding depth and versatility to their attacking options.

🚨🎙️ Mohammed Kudus has praised @LFC’s latest addition to the backroom staff John Heitinga: “I felt very good under Heitinga. He is the best trainer I have had at Ajax. Apart from the training aspect, I also have a very high regard for him in terms of standards and values.… pic.twitter.com/mD8qw3yFA1 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) July 17, 2024

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The news of Liverpool’s interest in Mohammed Kudus is worrying for West Ham fans. Kudus has become an integral part of our team, and losing him would be a significant blow. His performances have been stellar, and he brings a unique flair and energy to the squad.

The financial aspect is understandable; West Ham will seek to capitalise on his rising value. However, selling to a direct Premier League rival like Liverpool could be detrimental to their long-term ambitions. Strengthening a competitor while weakening their own squad is a risky move, no matter the financial gain.

Johnny Heitinga’s influence cannot be underestimated either. His connection with Kudus might sway the player’s decision, making Liverpool’s offer more appealing. This development underscores the importance of retaining not just star players but also influential backroom staff.

The potential £85 million fee is significant, yet the challenge remains in replacing a player of Kudus’s calibre. His versatility and ability to perform in multiple attacking roles make him invaluable. The prospect of losing him to Liverpool raises concerns about their squad’s future competitiveness and ability to challenge for higher positions in the league.