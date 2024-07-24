Celtic Stun Manchester City in Pre-Season 4-3 Thriller

Manchester City’s Pre-Season Tour: Lessons from the 4-3 Loss to Celtic

Manchester City’s pre-season tour in the United States began on a shaky note, with a 4-3 defeat against Celtic in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. This match, held on Tuesday, offered several key takeaways for both teams as they prepare for their respective seasons.

Celtic’s Sharpness vs City’s Fitness Struggles

Celtic’s intensity and sharpness were evident from the onset. Under Brendan Rodgers’ guidance, the Scottish champions were well into their pre-season, having already faced Ayr, Queen’s Park, and DC United. This match marked their fourth friendly, showcasing their superior match fitness and cohesion.

In contrast, Manchester City appeared less coordinated, a likely consequence of their squad only linking up a week prior. Pep Guardiola’s side struggled to keep pace with Celtic’s pressing, especially in the middle third of the pitch. This disparity in fitness and readiness was stark and will be a key area of focus for Guardiola in the coming weeks.

Defensive Frailties and Tactical Adjustments

Kalvin Phillips, who is reportedly on the verge of a loan move, was a focal point in City’s defensive issues. Caught pressing too high up the pitch, Phillips left gaps that Celtic’s Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn exploited, scoring his second goal from 25 yards ahead of play inside City’s half. Kuhn’s first goal also highlighted City’s defensive vulnerabilities, as oceans of space in central midfield allowed Celtic to capitalise.

Phillips was substituted at half-time, reflecting Guardiola’s dissatisfaction with the defensive setup. Despite being 3-1 down at the break, City showed resilience by clawing back to 3-3, thanks to goals from Oscar Bobb, Erling Haaland, and Máximo Perrone. However, it was Celtic’s Luis Palma who sealed the win with a 68th-minute strike.

Haaland’s Promising Start

Erling Haaland demonstrated his readiness for the new season. After a decent break, owing to Norway’s absence from the European Championship, Haaland was sharp and involved in City’s attacking play. He provided a clever dummy from Nico O’Reilly’s cutback, allowing Bobb to score City’s first-half equaliser.

Haaland’s presence was felt again as he powered home a header from Bobb’s smart cross, further underlining his importance to City’s attacking setup. Although he was withdrawn just after the hour mark, Haaland’s performance was a positive takeaway for City.

Rising Star: Oscar Bobb

Oscar Bobb’s performance was one of the highlights for Manchester City. The Norwegian youngster finished the night with a goal and two assists, showcasing his potential once again. Despite his contributions, Bobb’s body language suggested he wasn’t fully satisfied with his performance, indicating a desire for continuous improvement.

Bobb, who looks up to teammates like Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden, emphasised his commitment to raising his level and becoming more consistent. He expressed his willingness to remain patient and not seek a loan move, highlighting his dedication to working under Guardiola.

Weather Interruptions and Match Atmosphere

The match was not without its interruptions. Severe weather warnings led to a brief evacuation of Kenan Stadium, bringing back memories of past tours marred by inclement weather. Despite the ominous warnings, the game commenced with only a minor delay, allowing 31,000 supporters to enjoy an entertaining contest.

City’s recent pre-seasons have been plagued by similar issues, including a storm-shortened game against Bayern Munich in Green Bay and unplayable pitch conditions in Seoul. These disruptions are part of the challenges teams face during extensive tours, yet they provide valuable lessons in adaptability and resilience.

Future Prospects: Young Talents on Display

The evening saw nine academy graduates take the field for City, averaging 20.5 years in age. Among them was Callum Doyle, who played a brief stint before his anticipated loan move to Norwich City. This will be Doyle’s third consecutive Championship season, following impressive performances at Coventry City and Leicester City.

Other young prospects, such as Yan Couto and Issa Kabore, are also attracting interest from clubs across Europe. Borussia Dortmund is negotiating a fee for Couto, while Kabore, who spent the last season at Luton Town, is on the radar of Galatasaray.

Conclusion

Manchester City’s pre-season defeat to Celtic highlighted several areas needing improvement, particularly in fitness and defensive organisation. Despite the loss, there were promising signs from key players like Haaland and emerging talents like Bobb. As Guardiola’s side continues their preparations, these insights will be crucial in shaping their strategies for the upcoming season.