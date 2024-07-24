Report: Man Utd Eyes Sporting CP Ace as Ugarte Deal Stalls

As the summer transfer window heats up, Manchester United finds itself in a strategic conundrum, balancing potential signings against budget constraints and existing squad dynamics. According to an exclusive report from FootballTransfers, United’s interest in Sporting CP’s Morten Hjulmand is a reflection of their broader search for value and fit.

Hjulmand: A Strategic Fit for United?

“Morten Hjulmand of Sporting Lisbon is under consideration by Manchester United,” reports FootballTransfers. This comes as the Red Devils continue to seek midfield reinforcement. Known for his positional discipline and experience in a possession-based side, Hjulmand presents a less aggressive but tactically astute option compared to other targets like Manuel Ugarte.

United’s interest in Hjulmand underscores a strategic shift towards players who can seamlessly integrate into Erik ten Hag’s system without commanding exorbitant fees. “Hjulmand is thought to be less aggressive than Ugarte and there is an appreciation of his good positional discipline,” notes the report.

Alternatives and Backup Plans

While Hjulmand is a strong candidate, United is also exploring other midfield options. Youssouf Fofana of Monaco is one such alternative. Priced at €35 million, Fofana represents a more cost-effective choice compared to Ugarte, whose €70 million valuation by Paris Saint-Germain remains a sticking point. Despite various rumours, FootballTransfers sources have confirmed that no formal offers have been tabled for Ugarte yet.

Additionally, Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina remains on United’s radar, especially as he is notably absent from Fiorentina’s pre-season tour in England. This absence hints at potential negotiations or the midfielder’s consideration of future options.

Defensive Reinforcements: Antonio Silva and Jarrad Branthwaite

Defensive solidity is another priority for United, with Antonio Silva of Benfica emerging as a potential addition. Despite the high valuation and slim chances of a move, Silva’s versatility in defence—capable of playing on both sides—makes him an appealing target. “We understand that Antonio Silva has emerged as a possibility for Man Utd as the club struggles to find value in their search for a central defender, even though a move is considered unlikely,” reports FootballTransfers.

Meanwhile, United’s persistent pursuit of Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite signifies their commitment to bolstering their backline. Despite rejected bids of €40 million plus add-ons and €53 million plus €7 million in add-ons, United remains hopeful of securing the 22-year-old. This ongoing negotiation reflects United’s long-term admiration for Branthwaite and their willingness to invest in promising talent.

Right-Back Targets: Mazraoui and Others

Erik ten Hag’s tactical blueprint places significant emphasis on dynamic full-backs, leading United to consider multiple candidates for the right-back position. Noussair Mazraoui of Bayern Munich tops the list, valued at €20 million. His potential fit within ten Hag’s system makes him a prime target. Other names under consideration include Vanderson of Monaco and Lutsharel Geertruida of Feyenoord.

Financial Constraints and Potential Departures

To facilitate these incoming transfers, United may need to offload several players. Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay, Antony, and Jadon Sancho are reportedly available for transfer, with significant sales necessary to balance the books. Despite this, Harry Maguire might retain his spot due to his leadership qualities and experience, crucial for mentoring younger defenders.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index