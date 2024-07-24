Report: Man Utd Eyes Sporting CP Ace as Ugarte Deal Stalls

Man Utd Eyes Sporting CP’s Morten Hjulmand as PSG Holds Firm on Ugarte
As the summer transfer window heats up, Manchester United finds itself in a strategic conundrum, balancing potential signings against budget constraints and existing squad dynamics. According to an exclusive report from FootballTransfers, United’s interest in Sporting CP’s Morten Hjulmand is a reflection of their broader search for value and fit.
Hjulmand: A Strategic Fit for United?
“Morten Hjulmand of Sporting Lisbon is under consideration by Manchester United,” reports FootballTransfers. This comes as the Red Devils continue to seek midfield reinforcement. Known for his positional discipline and experience in a possession-based side, Hjulmand presents a less aggressive but tactically astute option compared to other targets like Manuel Ugarte.
United’s interest in Hjulmand underscores a strategic shift towards players who can seamlessly integrate into Erik ten Hag’s system without commanding exorbitant fees. “Hjulmand is thought to be less aggressive than Ugarte and there is an appreciation of his good positional discipline,” notes the report.
Alternatives and Backup Plans
While Hjulmand is a strong candidate, United is also exploring other midfield options. Youssouf Fofana of Monaco is one such alternative. Priced at €35 million, Fofana represents a more cost-effective choice compared to Ugarte, whose €70 million valuation by Paris Saint-Germain remains a sticking point. Despite various rumours, FootballTransfers sources have confirmed that no formal offers have been tabled for Ugarte yet.
Additionally, Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina remains on United’s radar, especially as he is notably absent from Fiorentina’s pre-season tour in England. This absence hints at potential negotiations or the midfielder’s consideration of future options.
Defensive Reinforcements: Antonio Silva and Jarrad Branthwaite
Defensive solidity is another priority for United, with Antonio Silva of Benfica emerging as a potential addition. Despite the high valuation and slim chances of a move, Silva’s versatility in defence—capable of playing on both sides—makes him an appealing target. “We understand that Antonio Silva has emerged as a possibility for Man Utd as the club struggles to find value in their search for a central defender, even though a move is considered unlikely,” reports FootballTransfers.
Meanwhile, United’s persistent pursuit of Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite signifies their commitment to bolstering their backline. Despite rejected bids of €40 million plus add-ons and €53 million plus €7 million in add-ons, United remains hopeful of securing the 22-year-old. This ongoing negotiation reflects United’s long-term admiration for Branthwaite and their willingness to invest in promising talent.
Right-Back Targets: Mazraoui and Others
Erik ten Hag’s tactical blueprint places significant emphasis on dynamic full-backs, leading United to consider multiple candidates for the right-back position. Noussair Mazraoui of Bayern Munich tops the list, valued at €20 million. His potential fit within ten Hag’s system makes him a prime target. Other names under consideration include Vanderson of Monaco and Lutsharel Geertruida of Feyenoord.
Financial Constraints and Potential Departures
To facilitate these incoming transfers, United may need to offload several players. Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay, Antony, and Jadon Sancho are reportedly available for transfer, with significant sales necessary to balance the books. Despite this, Harry Maguire might retain his spot due to his leadership qualities and experience, crucial for mentoring younger defenders.
Statistical Analysis by EPL Index
Morten Hjulmand: Performance Data Insights
The performance data of Morten Hjulmand, as illustrated by the chart from Fbref, provides a comprehensive look into his recent form over the last 365 days. The data, evaluated against his midfield peers, showcases a versatile player with strengths across various metrics.
Attacking and Defensive Metrics
Hjulmand demonstrates a balanced attacking prowess, with notable percentiles in key offensive metrics. His npxAG stands at the 52nd percentile, while his non-penalty expected goals are at an impressive 62nd percentile. These figures highlight his potential to contribute significantly in advanced positions.
Defensively, Hjulmand excels particularly in the areas of tackling and interceptions, sitting in the 89th percentile for dribblers tackled and 44th percentile for blocks. This underscores his ability to disrupt opposition play effectively. His aerial duels, however, present an area for improvement, with a percentile of 52.
Possession and Distribution
Possession metrics are crucial for a midfielder, and Hjulmand’s stats in this domain are mixed. His pass completion rate is strong at 77%, indicating reliability in ball distribution.
However, his progressive carries are in the lower percentile, suggesting a preference or instruction to pass rather than dribble out of tight spaces. This might be a tactical decision reflecting his role within the team’s structure rather than a deficiency in skill.
Overall Impression
Overall, Morten Hjulmand’s performance data portrays a midfielder who balances his responsibilities across both ends of the pitch. His strengths in tackling and keeping possession align well with possession-based teams, making him an asset in maintaining control and regaining possession. While there are areas for improvement, particularly in aerial duels and progressive carries, his existing skill set makes him a valuable player for clubs like Manchester United, who are reportedly interested in his services.