Report: Southampton Targeting a Move for Former La Liga Star Forward

Southampton’s Striker Search: Brereton Díaz in Sight

Southampton are reportedly leading the charge to secure the signature of Ben Brereton Díaz, a name familiar to fans of both Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United. As revealed by TeamTalk, the Saints are eager to bring the versatile forward to St Mary’s as they gear up for their return to the Premier League.

Brereton Díaz, currently tied to Villarreal, has returned from a loan spell at Sheffield United, where despite the club’s relegation, he made a notable impact with six goals and an assist in just 16 appearances. His performances have clearly caught the eye of Southampton’s management, who see him as a potential key player in their front line.

Competition for Places at Villarreal

At Villarreal, Brereton Díaz finds himself lower down the pecking order, with heavyweights like Gerard Moreno and Alexander Sorloth preferred in the central striker roles, and Arnaut Danjuma taking up the left-wing position. This situation leaves the Chile international seeking more game time, making a Premier League return an attractive option.

Strategic Fit for Southampton

Russell Martin, the Southampton boss, is keen on bolstering his squad’s attacking prowess as they prepare for a challenging season ahead in England’s top flight. With Adam Armstrong’s fluctuating performances in the Premier League, despite his outstanding 21 goals and 13 assists in the Championship last season, pairing him with a proven goal scorer like Brereton Díaz could be the strategic move Southampton needs.

The forward’s ability to adapt across the front line adds further appeal, offering tactical flexibility to Southampton’s attacking setups. Although Brereton Díaz still has three years remaining on his contract with the Spanish side, his future remains uncertain, with Villarreal yet to decide whether they will consider another loan stint or opt for a permanent transfer.

Saints’ Transfer Window Moves

Southampton has been proactive in this summer’s transfer window, clearly demonstrating their ambition to not only compete but to make a significant impact upon their return to the Premier League. Securing Brereton Díaz could provide the necessary boost to their offensive line, complementing and possibly elevating Adam Armstrong’s game.

The potential acquisition of Brereton Díaz is a testament to the proactive approach Southampton is taking, ensuring they remain competitive in the high-stakes environment of the Premier League.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Ben Brereton Díaz

Unpacking Brereton Díaz’s Performance Data

The comprehensive performance chart from Fbref for Ben Brereton Díaz over the last 365 days, aggregating 1593 minutes of play, offers intriguing insights into his abilities and areas of development. Central to this analysis is his performance relative to other forwards, with data encapsulated in a multifaceted radar chart that quantifies his attacking, possession, and defending metrics.

Attacking and Possession Prowess

Ben Brereton Díaz’s performance in attacking metrics demonstrates a mixed bag of outcomes. Notably, his non-penalty goals (npG) and expected assists (xA) lie in the middle range, indicating a solid, though not outstanding, contribution in terms of direct goal involvement. His 36th percentile ranking for non-penalty goals might raise questions, but this is balanced by his stronger involvement in creating shots, where he stands in the 54th percentile. This suggests that while not always the finisher, Díaz actively contributes to building offensive opportunities.

In terms of possession, Brereton Díaz shines in maintaining and distributing the ball. His passes attempted and pass completion percentage sit impressively in the 79th and 86th percentiles, respectively. These stats underscore his reliability and fluidity in the play, making him a pivotal figure in maintaining team dynamics and offensive pushes.

Defensive Contributions and Mobility

On the defensive front, the chart points to a less involved role, as expected from a forward. However, his ability to contribute when necessary is noted in his clearances and blocks, although these stats are relatively lower, highlighting his primary focus on offensive duties.

Brereton Díaz’s mobility is evidenced by his rankings in successful take-ons and progressive carries, placing him in the 78th and 76th percentiles respectively. This mobility is crucial, allowing him to manoeuvre through tight spaces and advance the ball effectively under pressure.

Overall, Ben Brereton Díaz’s performance stats from Fbref present a profile of a forward who is both a facilitator and a potential finisher, capable of impacting games beyond mere goal scoring. His ability to blend passing accuracy with effective ball progression makes him a valuable asset in the attacking schema of any team.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The news of potentially signing Ben Brereton Díaz brings a surge of excitement. After witnessing Adam Armstrong’s rollercoaster performances in the Premier League, the prospect of pairing him with a player of Brereton Díaz’s calibre is thrilling.

Brereton Díaz’s stint at Sheffield United, though in a relegated side, showed his knack for finding the net under pressure. His adaptability across the front line could also provide Southampton with multiple tactical options, making the team less predictable and more dynamic.

Imagine the boost to the team’s morale and the signal it sends to our rivals. Bringing in a player with Premier League experience and proven versatility speaks volumes of their ambition to not just make up the numbers, but to leave a mark upon our return to top-flight football.