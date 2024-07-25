Confirmed: Manchester United Announce New Number 9 Striker

Manchester United’s New Number 9: Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United have officially announced a significant change in shirt numbers for the upcoming season. Star striker Rasmus Hojlund, who donned the number 11 jersey during his debut campaign, will now be wearing the iconic number 9 shirt.

Hojlund Takes the Number 9 Shirt

Following Anthony Martial’s departure from Old Trafford, the number 9 shirt was left vacant. Rasmus Hojlund, who netted 16 goals last season, has seized this opportunity. The Danish international, already familiar with the number from his national team and his stint at Sturm Graz, follows in the footsteps of notable players like Andy Cole, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Dimitar Berbatov, and Brian McClair. Historically, United’s number 9 shirt has been worn by legends such as Sir Bobby Charlton, Tommy Taylor, and Jack Rowley, cementing its iconic status.

Ready to lead the line. Introducing Manchester United’s new number 9️⃣: Rasmus Hojlund 🔥#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 24, 2024

Joshua Zirkzee’s New Number

The shift in shirt numbers also impacts new signing Joshua Zirkzee. With Hojlund moving to number 9, the number 11 shirt is now available for Zirkzee, although this change has yet to be officially confirmed. Zirkzee, previously with Bologna, has worn both numbers 9 and 11 in the past two seasons. The number 11 jersey holds its own legacy at United, having been worn by greats like Ryan Giggs, George Best, and David Pegg.

Leny Yoro’s Squad Number

Another new addition to the squad, Leny Yoro, has been confirmed to wear the number 15 jersey. This number holds historical significance, having been previously worn by former captain and Old Trafford legend Nemanja Vidic.

Manchester United Number 9 Shirt History

Here is a look at the players who have worn the prestigious number 9 shirt in the Premier League era:

Player Position Years Brian McClair Forward 1993 – 1996 Andy Cole Forward 1996 – 2001 Louis Saha Forward 2004 – 2008 Dimitar Berbatov Forward 2008 – 2013 Radamel Falcao Forward 2014 – 2015 Anthony Martial Forward 2015 – 2016 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Forward 2016 – 2017 Romelu Lukaku Forward 2017 – 2019 Anthony Martial Forward 2019 – 2024 Rasmus Hojlund Forward 2024 – present

The legacy of Manchester United’s number 9 shirt continues with Rasmus Hojlund, who now bears the responsibility of living up to the expectations set by his illustrious predecessors.