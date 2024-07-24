Villa’s Record Signing Diaby Transfers to Al-Ittihad

Moussa Diaby Joins Al-Ittihad from Aston Villa

Diaby’s Departure from Villa Park

France winger Moussa Diaby has made a surprising move from Aston Villa to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. Diaby’s departure comes just one season after he signed a five-year contract with Villa for a club record fee of £51.9 million from Bayer Leverkusen.

Impact and Achievements at Aston Villa

During his time at Villa, Diaby made 54 appearances, scoring 10 goals and playing a pivotal role in helping the club finish fourth in the Premier League, thus securing a spot in the Champions League. Diaby expressed his gratitude to the club and fans on social media, stating, “Villans, thank you for everything. It’s time to say goodbye. I’ve always given my best to help the club and the team, and we’ve had some great moments that will stay in my memory. We’ve had a fantastic season, with moments of joy and happiness.”

Aston Villa’s Squad Reshuffle

Aston Villa are undergoing a significant squad reshuffle ahead of the new season. Last month, the club sold midfielder Douglas Luiz to Juventus for £42.4 million. In a bid to bolster their squad, Villa signed Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea from Juventus, while also acquiring left-back Ian Maatsen from Chelsea for £35 million and winger Lewis Dobbin from Everton for around £9 million.

New Signings and Future Prospects

On Tuesday, Villa announced the £50 million signing of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, a significant addition to their midfield strength. Additionally, the club has re-signed Jaden Philogene from Hull for approximately £13.5 million, bringing the English winger back less than 12 months after his move to the Tigers.

Aston Villa’s proactive approach in the transfer market reflects their ambition to compete at the highest level domestically and in Europe. The departure of Moussa Diaby, while a loss, is part of a broader strategy to rejuvenate and strengthen the squad for the challenges ahead.