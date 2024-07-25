Transfer Turmoil at Rangers as Star Players Consider Shock Exits

Rangers’ Future in Doubt as Goldson and Cantwell Consider Moves

Connor Goldson in Transfer Talks

Connor Goldson, Rangers’ vice-captain, is currently engaged in discussions with a club that has made a “concrete offer” for him, as confirmed by manager Philippe Clement. While the club in question remains unnamed, Goldson left the squad ahead of Rangers’ 2-1 friendly defeat against Birmingham City to hold talks with his potential new team.

Goldson, who has been a pivotal figure since joining Rangers in 2018, has helped secure three trophies during his tenure. With his contract at Ibrox running until 2026, speculation has linked him with both Birmingham and Cypriot club Aris Limassol. Philippe Clement told RangersTV before the match, “Connor was planned to start today. There is a concrete offer for him, so I allowed him to go and to speak with this team.”

Todd Cantwell Requests Transfer

In a surprising move, Todd Cantwell has submitted a transfer request. The midfielder, who joined from Norwich City in January 2023, is seeking a “new adventure” according to Clement. Cantwell did not feature in the friendly against Birmingham City, a decision clarified by the manager post-match.

Clement explained, “A while ago, Todd came to my office to say he wanted to look for another adventure and to make another step. We had a long talk because we have a good relationship. I told him to think really well about that because Rangers is a fantastic club and that I would give him time. But he’s come back to say that that’s what he wants, so I need to focus on the moment, all the players who are here in the building with their minds to play in August, to play the qualifying games and the league games.”

Cantwell is now training with Rangers’ B team until a new club is found. Clement added, “We need to find solutions at the number 10 position.”

I like Todd Cantwell. He’s a talented player who I’ve always defended. I thought the criticism he got for his harmless social media posts, especially from fans who were meant to be supporting him was a joke. I wish him all the best wherever he ends up next. pic.twitter.com/HK2Pgti0WN — Scott Bradley (@ScottBradleyX) July 24, 2024

Key Players Linked with Moves

Rangers’ captain James Tavernier made a return to the starting line-up against Birmingham, having missed the previous friendly against Manchester United. Despite his commitment, Tavernier has also been the subject of transfer rumours, with Trabzonspor reportedly interested in the 32-year-old right-back. His own goal opened Birmingham’s scoring in the friendly before he was substituted at half-time.

Scott Wright, a winger targeted by several English Championship clubs, made an impact in the second half by scoring Rangers’ consolation goal. Despite Wright’s efforts, Alfie May’s first-half goal secured victory for Birmingham City.

Upcoming Fixtures

Rangers will complete their pre-season schedule with an away match against Union Berlin on Saturday. They then face Hearts in their Scottish Premiership opener on 3 August. With key players like Goldson and Cantwell potentially departing, and others like Tavernier and Wright attracting interest, the club faces a period of uncertainty as the new season approaches.