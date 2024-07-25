First Look: Manchester United Release ‘Retro’ 2024/25 Adidas Kit

Unveiling Manchester United’s Retro-Inspired 2024/25 Away Kit by Adidas

Manchester United has recently taken the wraps off their 2024/25 season away kit, diving deep into the nostalgic realm with a design that echoes the vibrant 90s era. As the new football season approaches, fans and kit collectors alike are in for a visual treat with this latest offering from Adidas.

A Nostalgic Design Meets Modern Elegance

The new away shirt features a rich navy blue base peppered with an array of circular patterns in a subtly contrasting blue. This design choice not only evokes a sense of 90s style but also adds a layer of depth to the visual aesthetic of the kit. The designers at Adidas have skilfully blended a tribute to Manchester United’s illustrious past with a nod to the vibrant culture of Manchester itself.

For the fearless 🗣️ Introducing our new 2024/25 away kit, available now 💙#MUFC || @adidasFootball — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 25, 2024

In a clever homage to the city, three lighter shades of blue adorn the collar, symbolising Manchester’s three rivers: the Irk, Medlock, and Irwell. This thoughtful inclusion adds a unique local touch to the shirt, rooting the team firmly in its city’s rich heritage.

Premium Details that Stand Out

Adding to the aesthetic, the Adidas logo and the iconic Red Devil emblem shine in silver, creating a striking contrast against the dark blue of the shirt. These elements are not merely decorative; they are a testament to Adidas’ commitment to quality and attention to detail, ensuring the kit stands out both on the pitch and among fans.

This season also introduces Snapdragon as the new primary shirt sponsor, taking over from TeamViewer. This change is marked with the Snapdragon logo prominently displayed, ushering in a new era of technological partnership.

Culture and Community at the Heart of Design

Sam Handy, SVP of product and design at Adidas, encapsulates the ethos behind the design: “We have the honour every season to resonate with fans via special nods to their club and culture – and for the Manchester United away kit this season, it’s the city itself. Through features such as the collar and a nostalgic design that speaks to beloved design codes, we champion elements of the city and club’s history, finished with premium modern details to stand out on the streets, in the stands and on the pitch.”

This statement underlines the dual inspiration behind the kit—both the rich history of the club and the dynamic culture of Manchester. Adidas has managed to weave a narrative that celebrates community, heritage, and modernity, all encapsulated in a single piece of sportswear.

Where to Get the Kit

For fans eager to don this stylish new piece of football history, the 2024/25 Manchester United away kit is available for purchase. It can be acquired directly from the official club store, select Adidas retailers, or the Adidas website. Whether you’re watching from the stands or cheering from afar, this kit promises to make a statement.

This new kit not only serves as a functional sportswear item but also as a collector’s piece, embodying the spirit of Manchester United and the city it proudly represents. As the team prepares to tackle the challenges of the new season, they will be clad in a kit that perfectly balances tradition with contemporary flair, all while staying true to the roots that make Manchester United more than just a football club.