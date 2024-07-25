What’s Next for Everton: Transfer Insights and Takeover Drama

Everton’s Future: Navigating Transfers and Takeovers

As the dust settles on another tumultuous season for Everton, the focus now shifts to their future. Tadiwa Chanakira, on the EPL Index podcast “A Tad Predictable,” delves deep into Everton’s recent past and their strategies moving forward. The conversation spans their struggles, the impact of potential takeovers, and crucial transfer market activities. Here’s a comprehensive look at what lies ahead for the Toffees.

Everton’s Performance Last Season

Reflecting on Everton’s last season, Chanakira notes, “They were doing relatively well… away from home I thought they were doing relatively well.” Despite a shaky start, with unexpected losses to Fulham and Wolverhampton, Everton found form towards December, going on a four-game winning streak. However, the financial issues and subsequent points deduction severely impacted their momentum. “The moment they got those points deductions, the goal was now making sure they did not get relegated,” Chanakira emphasizes. Their ability to stay afloat in the Premier League was a significant relief for the club and its fans.

Transfer Market Moves

The transfer market has been buzzing with Everton’s activities. The club’s focus has been on balancing player sales with strategic acquisitions. “Onana was sort of hinting at the fact that he did want to leave,” Chanakira mentions, highlighting the club’s challenges in retaining key players. The interest in Branthwaite from Manchester United is another pressing issue. “Everton are willing to stand their ground when it comes to Branthwaite,” he adds, showcasing the club’s determination to retain their talent unless a substantial offer comes through.

New signings like Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille and Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa bring fresh talent into the squad. Chanakira points out, “Ndiaye is going to probably play that supporting role behind the main striker,” indicating a strategic approach to strengthening their midfield. The club’s focus on nurturing young talent, like Iroegbunam, aligns with their long-term vision of creating a robust and dynamic team.

Impact of Potential Takeovers

The potential takeover by the 777 Partners group has added another layer of uncertainty. Chanakira states, “They were expecting 777 to have at least declared publicly that they are going to be taking over the club.” However, the takeover deal falling through has left the club in a precarious financial position. Despite this, the club has assured that transfer activities remain unaffected, and Sean Dyche will be backed in the transfer market.

Key Contract Situations

Managing player contracts is another critical aspect of Everton’s strategy. The situation with Dominic Calvert-Lewin is particularly pressing. Chanakira explains, “It’s either he signs a new contract this window, or you have to sell him.” With clubs like West Ham showing interest, Everton needs to secure Calvert-Lewin’s future to avoid losing him for free next season.

Jarrad Branthwaite’s situation, on the other hand, is more stable. “Everton did what I was talking about with Calvert-Lewin… they prevented that situation with Branthwaite,” Chanakira notes, referring to the new contract that extends until 2027. This move gives Everton the leverage to negotiate better deals and maintain squad stability.

Looking Ahead

Chanakira is optimistic about Everton’s prospects if they manage their transfers and contracts well. “I think the squad with those couple of additions is good enough to then go and stay in the Premier League,” he asserts. The focus will be on rebuilding and stabilizing, aiming for mid-table security before pushing for higher achievements in subsequent seasons.

In conclusion, Everton’s journey is one of careful navigation through financial constraints, strategic player management, and potential takeovers. With a clear vision and tactical moves, the Toffees can look forward to a more stable and successful future in the Premier League.