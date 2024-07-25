Report: Celtic ‘Pushing’ to Sign Wolves Star in Ambitious Loan Deal

Celtic Eyeing Loan Deal for Wolves’ Hugo Bueno

In the ever-evolving landscape of football transfers, Celtic have set their sights on Wolverhampton Wanderers’ left-back Hugo Bueno. The Scottish Premiership titans are keen on securing a season-long loan for Bueno, a move that could bolster their squad as they look towards another title run.

Interest in Bueno Intensifies

Following an unsuccessful attempt to lure Bueno to Glasgow last January, Celtic have reignited their interest in the young defender. Despite ongoing discussions between the two clubs, a final agreement has yet to be reached. Positioned behind Rayan Ait-Nouri at Molineux, Bueno finds game time limited, with Ait-Nouri preferred by manager Gary O’Neil.

Strengthening the Squad for Title Defence

Celtic’s summer acquisition activity has been modest thus far, with the signings of goalkeepers Viljami Sinisalo and Kasper Schmeichel being the headline moves. However, the club’s ambitions do not stop there. They recently pursued Norwich striker Adam Idah, although their bid was ultimately turned down. Idah had previously made a significant impact, scoring the decisive goal against Rangers in the Scottish Cup final—an achievement that clinched a league and cup double for Celtic.

Bueno’s Track Record and Current Engagements

Since joining Wolves’ academy from Areosa in 2019, the Spain Under-21 international has featured in 49 games, finding the back of the net once. Currently, Bueno is with Wolves on their pre-season tour in the United States, where they are scheduled to clash with West Ham United in Florida. Meanwhile, Celtic are also stateside, preparing for a friendly against Chelsea in Indiana before they kick off their Scottish Premiership campaign against Kilmarnock on 4 August.

Celtic’s Strategy Moving Forward

As the new season approaches, the acquisition of a player like Hugo Bueno could be crucial for Celtic. His potential arrival would not only provide depth but also introduce fresh dynamism to the left-back position—a vital ingredient for any team eyeing sustained success across domestic and European competitions.

In conclusion, while the deal is still up in the air, Celtic’s determined pursuit of Hugo Bueno highlights their strategic approach to squad building. By targeting young, talented players like Bueno, Celtic aims to stay ahead in the fiercely competitive race for supremacy in Scottish football.