Ten Hag’s Blueprint for Man United’s Survival This Season

Ten Hag’s Vision for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is resolute in moving past the uncertainties of the previous season, gearing up for what he describes as “a survival of the fittest” in the upcoming campaign. His determination was crystallised in the FA Cup final triumph over Manchester City at Wembley, a victory that not only secured silverware but also his position at the club.

The club’s decision to activate a one-year extension in Ten Hag’s contract ensures his tenure at Old Trafford until 2026. This decision, taken by new co-owners Ineos after an extensive review, reflects their confidence in the former Ajax boss. Ten Hag’s assertiveness was evident post-FA Cup win, stating, “If they don’t want me, I will go and win somewhere else.”

Building a New Foundation

Ten Hag is eager to leave the past behind and focus on the future, commencing a tour joined by key figures including new chief executive Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth, and technical director Jason Wilcox. “That [winning trophies] is what I did all my career,” said Ten Hag. “We left everything behind and we are looking forward. It’s a great project. There will be ups and downs but now we are very energised, with a good dynamic and good spirit. We want to work and we want to win.”

Injuries plagued United last season, particularly in defence. To mitigate this, nearly £90m has been invested in new signings such as French defender Leny Yoro and Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee. Additionally, the backroom staff has been bolstered with the arrivals of Gary O’Driscoll from Arsenal as head of sports medicine and Jordan Reece as head physio.

Preparing for a Demanding Season

Ten Hag acknowledges the upcoming season’s challenges, predicting it will be “the survival of the fittest”. He noted, “The load on the players is so high. We are not the only team with so many injuries and we were not even the worst. It was our bad luck. We had them at the end of the season in the back four and it cost us a lot of points. But the pressure on players is immense, with the new model in Europe.”

Manchester United’s FA Cup victory ensures their participation in the Europa League, which now features eight first-phase games, similar to the Champions League. This increase in fixtures underscores the physical demands on the squad.

Maximising Squad Potential

While seeking new talent, Ten Hag is also focused on maximising the current squad’s potential, particularly targeting improvements from Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount. Rashford’s form notably dipped last season, dropping from 30 goals in the 2022-23 season to just eight. Ten Hag is confident in Rashford’s ability to rediscover his scoring touch, stating, “Rashford had scored so many goals and at a relative young age. He is capable of it. I am confident and have 100% belief he can do the same as two years ago.”

Regarding Mount, who struggled with injuries and limited playtime last season, Ten Hag remains optimistic: “I don’t judge Mason because he was injured, but when he is fit he will be a very good player. You need certain types in a squad. He can play in different positions and I’m sure he will help the team.”

Strengthening the Backroom Team

Ahead of Ten Hag’s first press conference at the UCLA complex in Los Angeles, United announced the addition of Andreas Georgson to the coaching staff. Georgson, with previous experience at Brentford, Arsenal, and Southampton, will focus on individual development, winning culture, and set-pieces. This move complements the appointments of former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy and ex-Go Ahead Eagles coach Rene Hake, further strengthening the backroom unit.

Meanwhile, Genoa are reportedly considering a move for former United goalkeeper David de Gea, who has been a free agent since leaving Old Trafford last year.