Rangers Sell Striker Sam Lammers to FC Twente

Sam Lammers Departs Rangers for FC Twente

Lammers’ Journey: From Glasgow to Enschede

Rangers have bid farewell to Sam Lammers, as the Dutch forward moves to FC Twente on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee. This marks the end of Lammers’ stint at Ibrox, which began last summer when he was acquired for a reported £3.5m.

A Season of Mixed Fortunes at Rangers

Lammers’ time with Rangers was a tale of unfulfilled potential. In 31 appearances for the Scottish side, he managed to find the net only twice. Despite the high hopes pinned on him, he struggled to make a significant impact in Glasgow. However, a loan spell with FC Utrecht in January turned his fortunes around, as he scored 11 goals in 20 matches, rekindling his goal-scoring touch.

Embracing New Ambitions at Twente

Upon his return to the Netherlands, Lammers expressed his enthusiasm about joining FC Twente. “The ambitions of the club are big and that suits me,” he remarked. “We are definitely going to play European football and hopefully we will enter the Champions League. I will do my best to help with that.” Twente’s aspirations align with Lammers’ own, as the club aims to build on their impressive third-place finish in the Eredivisie last season.

Reflecting on Lammers’ Career Path

Before his move to Rangers, Lammers was with Italian side Atalanta for three years. During this period, he experienced several loan spells at clubs like Eintracht Frankfurt, Empoli, and Sampdoria. These stints provided him with a wealth of experience across different European leagues, shaping him into a versatile forward. Now, at 27, Lammers is poised to bring his refined skills and renewed confidence to Twente.

The Road Ahead for Rangers

For Rangers, Lammers’ departure marks another chapter in their ongoing efforts to refine their squad. The club continues to seek the right blend of talent to compete at the highest levels of Scottish and European football. As they say goodbye to Lammers, Rangers fans will watch keenly to see how the team evolves in the coming seasons.