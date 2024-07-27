Journalist: Newcastle Confident in Star Player Retention Amid Transfer Buzz

Newcastle’s Ambitions: Securing Anthony Gordon and Eyeing Noni Madueke

Newcastle United are making significant strides to ensure that Anthony Gordon remains a pivotal part of their squad for the upcoming Premier League season. The club is also eyeing Chelsea winger Noni Madueke as part of their summer transfer strategy, according to an exclusive report by Fraser Gillan in TeamTalk.

Anthony Gordon’s Future at Newcastle

Newcastle’s management is highly optimistic about retaining Anthony Gordon, a player who has become crucial to their plans. Gordon, who joined Newcastle in January 2023 for £45m, had an impressive season, scoring 12 goals and providing 11 assists. His performances earned him a spot in the England squad for the Euros, further boosting his value.

Eddie Howe, Newcastle’s manager, emphasized the importance of Gordon to the team: “I’d welcome Anthony back with three arms if I had them. He’s an integral part of what we’re doing. We’ve had no conversations over the summer where it has been fractious or negative. He’s always been the Anthony Gordon who has given absolutely everything to Newcastle and I want to make that clear to all our supporters. Anthony needs a bit of a break but by the time he comes back, he’ll be ready to go.”

Gordon still has two years left on his current contract, but Newcastle are preparing a lucrative proposal to extend his stay. The club values him at £100m, reflecting his importance to their long-term vision.

Financial Manoeuvring for Transfer Plans

Newcastle’s summer transfer activities have been heavily influenced by the need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. The sale of Yankuba Minteh to Brighton for £30m was a step in this direction, but further exits may be necessary. Miguel Almiron, a potential candidate for departure, could fetch around £30m, potentially from an unnamed Saudi Pro League team. This would free up funds for Newcastle to strengthen their squad further.

Interest in Chelsea’s Noni Madueke

In addition to securing Gordon, Newcastle are also interested in Chelsea’s Noni Madueke. The 22-year-old winger, who joined Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven for £28.5m, has struggled for game time. Despite earning more minutes under the previous manager, Mauricio Pochettino, Madueke may consider a move if guaranteed playing time isn’t offered.

Newcastle’s pursuit of Madueke aligns with their strategy to build a robust squad capable of competing at the highest level. The former Tottenham academy player, whose contract runs until 2030, could command a fee upwards of £35m. Given Chelsea’s significant spending under owner Todd Boehly, the final transfer price could be even higher.

Newcastle’s Strategic Vision

Eddie Howe’s comments underline Newcastle’s commitment to retaining their top talent: “He’s such an important player for us. We didn’t want to lose anybody. Why would we want to lose our best players? We fought really hard to make the right decisions but in those last few weeks it was very, very difficult.”

Newcastle’s strategy is clear: they aim to build a squad that can not only compete in the Premier League but also challenge for top honours. Retaining players like Gordon and potentially adding talents like Madueke is central to this vision.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Liverpool fan’s perspective, Newcastle’s determination to keep Anthony Gordon is concerning. Gordon’s potential has been evident since his days at Everton, and his growth at Newcastle has only solidified his reputation. Losing out on such a talented player would be a blow to Liverpool’s ambitions, especially considering the competition for top-four finishes.

Liverpool’s interest in Gordon was well-founded. His versatility and attacking prowess would have been a valuable addition to the squad. However, Newcastle’s valuation of £100m might have been a stumbling block. This shows the Magpies’ intent to hold onto their key assets and signals their growing ambition in the league.

Moreover, Newcastle’s financial maneuvering, including potential sales to fund further transfers, highlights their strategic approach. This is something Liverpool fans should watch closely. The Magpies are not just looking to retain their talent but also to bolster their squad, potentially challenging the established top clubs.

The pursuit of Noni Madueke also demonstrates Newcastle’s proactive transfer strategy. Liverpool fans might worry that Newcastle’s growing strength could threaten their club’s position. If Newcastle continue this trajectory, they could become significant contenders in the Premier League, making the competition fiercer than ever.