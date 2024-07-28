Report: Liverpool’s Plan to Strengthen Defence with Juventus Star

Liverpool’s Defensive Ambitions: Bremer Tops the Wishlist

Liverpool’s transfer window is heating up with the club reportedly targeting Juventus defender Gleison Bremer as their top priority. This news, confirmed by Samuel Bannister in TEAMtalk, indicates that new Liverpool boss Arne Slot is keen to bolster his defensive options following Joel Matip’s departure.

Bremer has consistently impressed since his move to Juventus from Torino in 2022, making 83 appearances and earning a place in the Serie A Team of the Year for three consecutive seasons. His solid performances have not gone unnoticed, and Liverpool’s interest is a testament to his abilities.

Juventus, however, are eager to retain Bremer, who is under contract until 2028. Despite his release clause only becoming active next summer, Liverpool are prepared to make a substantial offer to secure his services now.

Potential Impact on Liverpool’s Defence

Should Liverpool succeed in signing Bremer, it is likely he would become one of the club’s most expensive defenders, potentially surpassing Ibrahima Konate’s £36m fee from 2021. Bremer could even take Konate’s place in Liverpool’s starting lineup, forming a formidable partnership with Virgil van Dijk.

With Van Dijk entering the final year of his contract and Liverpool setting a high asking price for their captain, Bremer’s arrival could mark a significant shift in the club’s defensive strategy. As Bannister notes, “Bremer would probably outrank Ibrahima Konate’s £36m fee from 2021 and could take the Frenchman’s place in the side’s strongest lineup too.”

Alternatives on the Radar

While Bremer is Liverpool’s primary target, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi has also been considered. Liverpool are confident that Guehi would be interested in joining them, adding another layer of intrigue to their transfer plans.

At 27, Bremer is in his prime, just as Van Dijk was when he joined Liverpool. This potential acquisition highlights Liverpool’s strategy of combining experienced defenders with emerging talent to maintain their defensive solidity.

As Slot and new sporting director Richard Hughes continue to assess the squad, Liverpool fans are eagerly anticipating their first senior signing of the summer. With Bremer at the top of their list, the Reds could be set for a significant defensive upgrade.

Our View – Anfield Index Analysis

Liverpool fans have every reason to be excited about the potential signing of Gleison Bremer. His consistent performances in Serie A, coupled with his impressive physical presence and defensive acumen, make him an ideal candidate to fortify Liverpool’s backline. Bremer’s ability to read the game, coupled with his strong tackling and aerial prowess, would add much-needed depth and reliability to the defence.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Bremer also signals the club’s intent to remain competitive at the highest level. The prospect of Bremer partnering with Van Dijk is tantalising, offering a blend of experience, strength, and tactical intelligence that could restore Liverpool’s defensive dominance.

The fact that Liverpool are willing to test Juventus’s resolve with a significant offer shows their commitment to securing top talent. Bremer’s arrival could be a game-changer, especially with the uncertainties surrounding Van Dijk’s future.

Additionally, considering Marc Guehi as an alternative showcases Liverpool’s strategic approach to building a robust defence. Guehi’s potential move reflects Liverpool’s foresight in planning for the future while addressing immediate needs.

As the only Premier League club yet to make a senior signing this summer, Liverpool fans are understandably anxious. However, the potential acquisition of Bremer could be worth the wait, signalling a new era of defensive stability under Arne Slot.

In conclusion, Liverpool’s pursuit of Bremer is a bold and exciting move, promising to enhance the team’s defensive capabilities and set the stage for a successful season.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Gleison Bremer’s performance data over the past 365 days paints a compelling picture of a centre-back at the top of his game. The data, sourced from Fbref, highlights his standout abilities in various defensive and possession metrics, underlining why he is a top target for Liverpool.

Defensive Strengths

Bremer’s defensive prowess is immediately evident from his statistics. He ranks in the 84th percentile for aerials won, showcasing his dominance in aerial duels. This is complemented by his high ranking in tackles and interceptions (72nd percentile) and blocks (58th percentile). His clearances also score well at the 55th percentile, indicating his reliability in defensive situations. These stats collectively affirm his reputation as a robust and commanding presence at the back.

Possession Play

In terms of possession, Bremer shows mixed results. His pass completion percentage is moderately strong at the 70th percentile, reflecting his ability to maintain possession under pressure. However, his progressive passes (47th percentile) and progressive carries (11th percentile) suggest that while he is competent, he is not a primary playmaker from the back. This balance implies that Bremer is reliable in maintaining and distributing possession but does not frequently engage in advancing the play himself.

Attacking Contributions

Although primarily a defender, Bremer’s attacking contributions are noteworthy. He ranks in the 45th percentile for non-penalty goals and 33rd percentile for assists, indicating a knack for contributing to offensive plays. His xAG (expected assisted goals) and npxG (non-penalty expected goals) are also respectable, suggesting he can be a threat during set-pieces or advanced plays.

Gleison Bremer’s performance data underscores his status as a top-tier centre-back. His defensive metrics, combined with solid possession stats and notable attacking contributions, make him an invaluable asset for any top club. Liverpool’s interest in him is well-founded, and his addition could significantly bolster their defensive line-up.