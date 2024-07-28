Journalist: Arsenal Leapfrog Tottenham in Race for Juventus Ace

Arsenal Transfers: Edu Secures Key Advantage in Pursuit of Federico Chiesa

Arsenal are making significant strides in the transfer market this summer. After securing Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna, the Gunners are now focusing their attention on another Italian talent: Federico Chiesa. According to Samuel Bannister of TeamTalk, Arsenal have made an approach for the Juventus winger, previously linked with a move to Tottenham.

Arsenal’s Ambitious Transfer Plans

Mikel Arteta’s side is determined to strengthen their squad, aiming to build on their recent success. The acquisition of Riccardo Calafiori marks their commitment to adding quality players, but the potential signing of Chiesa could elevate their attacking options significantly.

Chiesa, currently in the final year of his contract with Juventus, has attracted interest from several clubs. Tottenham was initially thought to be leading the race, but Arsenal’s ability to offer Champions League football this season gives them a distinct advantage. This could be a decisive factor for Chiesa, who is eager to compete at the highest level.

Juventus’ Stance and Chiesa’s Prospects

Juventus are reportedly asking for €25 million for Chiesa, a fee that has not deterred Arsenal. The London club is joined by Chelsea in the pursuit, but like Tottenham, Chelsea cannot offer Champions League football. This situation places Arsenal in a favorable position to secure the winger’s signature.

Despite the interest, new Juventus coach Thiago Motta does not seem to consider Chiesa a crucial part of his plans. Ironically, Motta had previously coached Calafiori at Bologna, where he had a significant impact. However, his vague comment, “Federico is still part of Juventus at the moment, then we’ll see,” suggests uncertainty about Chiesa’s future at the club.

Strategic Fit for Arsenal

Chiesa, primarily a right-footed player who excels on the left wing, can also operate on the right. His versatility would be a valuable asset for Arsenal, providing depth and competition for positions currently held by Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. Strengthening the wings might not be Arsenal’s top priority, but it addresses the need to avoid over-reliance on key players.

Moreover, Arsenal is expected to offload Reiss Nelson soon, and Emile Smith Rowe is heavily linked with a move to Fulham. This potential exodus heightens the need for reinforcements in the attacking department.

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson has praised the club’s transfer activity. He recently posted, “Calafiori to Arsenal would be a brilliant signing and now talks of Chiesa… Arteta doing well so far in the transfer market.” Merson’s endorsement reflects the optimism surrounding Arsenal’s strategic moves in the transfer market.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From an Arsenal fan’s perspective, the potential signing of Federico Chiesa is exhilarating. Chiesa’s ability to play on both wings would provide much-needed depth and flexibility in Arteta’s squad. His proven track record at both club and international levels indicates that he can adapt to the Premier League’s demands swiftly.

The financial aspect of the deal appears favorable as well. For a player of Chiesa’s calibre, €25 million is a reasonable investment, especially considering his potential impact on Arsenal’s quest for silverware. Additionally, securing Chiesa would be a statement of intent, reinforcing Arsenal’s ambition to compete at the highest level domestically and in Europe.

However, some concerns remain regarding the integration of new signings into the squad. With several attacking options already at Arteta’s disposal, managing game time and ensuring harmony within the team will be crucial. Moreover, the club must continue to address other pressing needs, such as strengthening the midfield and securing a reliable centre-forward.

Overall, the pursuit of Federico Chiesa reflects Arsenal’s proactive and strategic approach in the transfer market. If successful, this acquisition could significantly bolster their squad, enhancing their prospects for the upcoming season.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Federico Chiesa’s performance data over the last 365 days, as shown in the visualisation provided by Fbref, paints a comprehensive picture of his contributions on the field. Playing 2197 minutes, Chiesa’s statistics offer a nuanced view of his strengths and areas for improvement, particularly when compared to other forwards.

Offensive Capabilities

Chiesa’s attacking prowess is evident, with standout metrics in several key areas. His percentile rank of 99 in shot-creating actions highlights his exceptional ability to generate scoring opportunities. Similarly, his expected assisted goals (xAG) and combined non-penalty expected goals plus expected assisted goals (npxG + xAG) are both in the 94th percentile, underscoring his role as a significant offensive contributor. Chiesa also ranks highly in progressive carries (97th percentile) and successful take-ons (84th percentile), reflecting his proficiency in advancing the ball and beating defenders.

Possession and Passing

In terms of possession, Chiesa shows strong performance, particularly in progressive passes received (91st percentile) and touches (85th percentile). His pass completion rate sits in the 83rd percentile, indicating reliable ball distribution. However, there is room for improvement in pass attempts (39th percentile), suggesting that while Chiesa is efficient with his passes, he might not be as involved in the build-up play as some of his peers.

Defensive Contributions

Defensively, Chiesa’s statistics reveal areas where he could enhance his impact. His percentiles for clearances (1st), blocks (25th), and tackles plus interceptions (51st) suggest limited defensive involvement. His aerial duels percentage is relatively low at 7, reflecting a potential vulnerability in aerial challenges.

Overall, Federico Chiesa’s performance data indicates a highly skilled offensive player with room for growth in defensive aspects. As Arsenal consider adding Chiesa to their ranks, these insights could help tailor his integration into Mikel Arteta’s tactical framework.

Credit: Data provided by Fbref.