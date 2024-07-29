Tottenham’s Pre-Season Clash with Team K League

Team K League vs Tottenham: Prediction, Kick-Off Time, TV, Live Stream, Team News, Head-to-Head Results, Odds

Tottenham Hotspur are set to face Team K League in Seoul as part of the Coupang Play Series, marking their fourth outing this summer. Manager Ange Postecoglou has successfully steered his team to three consecutive victories, triumphing over Hearts, QPR, and Vissel Kobe. This pre-season has seen new signings Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall integrate seamlessly into the squad, though Yang Min-hyuk will not be available until January.

Match Details and Kick-Off Time

The clash between Team K League and Tottenham is scheduled for 12pm BST on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. The match will take place at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea, a venue familiar to Spurs fans from their tour two years ago.

Viewing Options for the Match

For fans eager to watch the action unfold, the game will be broadcast live on SpursPlay in the UK. Additionally, the official club app and website will provide a live stream of the match.

Team News and Player Availability

Tottenham’s squad sees some notable absentees and returns. Radu Dragusin is poised to make his first appearance of the summer after joining the squad late, following Romania’s involvement in Euro 2024. However, players such as Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, and Micky van de Ven will miss this fixture.

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster is also unavailable as he continues to recover from a broken foot, alongside Richarlison and Destiny Udogie. On a brighter note, Ben Davies could make his return to the pitch, providing additional defensive stability. Young talent Mikey Moore is expected to feature prominently, hoping to build on his impressive record of two goals in three games.

Head-to-Head and Historical Context

Tottenham have fond memories of their previous encounter with Team K League, having comfortably won 6-0 two years ago. However, this year’s challenge could prove tougher, as Team K League’s Best XI managed to defeat Atletico Madrid last summer, showcasing their ability to compete with top European teams.