Benfica Prodigy Could Be Next Big Transfer

Joao Neves: Benfica’s Brightest Star Shines on Europe’s Stage

Rising Through the Ranks

Joao Neves, at just 19, has not only become a linchpin for Benfica but also a beacon of brilliance that major European clubs are desperate to sign. His meteoric rise through the ranks at Benfica, culminating in a league title and appearances at the European Championships before his twentieth birthday, speaks volumes about his ability and potential. His release clause, set above £100 million, further underscores his immense value and the high expectations surrounding his career.

A Pivotal Season

Since making his debut for Benfica on the first day of 2023, Neves’s influence on the team has been profound. Following the departure of Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea, Neves stepped into a central role, quickly becoming a key figure in Benfica’s midfield. His crucial goal in a 2-2 draw against Sporting was pivotal, securing Benfica’s first league title in four years. Filipe Ingles from Benfica FM vividly recalls, “Next game we won, were champions and Joao Neves was the hero that saved the day in the dying moments.”

Establishing Dominance

With over 50 Primeira Liga appearances and starting in 33 of these matches, Neves has shown consistency and skill, scoring four goals and providing crucial assists. His performances have made him a favourite among Benfica fans and a respected figure on the pitch. “He became a staple in the starting XI and was probably our best player all season,” Ingles notes. Neves’s style of play, reminiscent of football greats like Joao Moutinho and even Xavi or Andres Iniesta, combines deep playmaking with robust defensive efforts, making him a complete midfielder.

International Prospects and Challenges

Neves’s international career with Portugal has also been notable, featuring in key matches at Euro 2024. Despite his youth, Neves’s maturity on the field is evident. Ingles highlights his resilience, “He got in the starting XI at the most tense games… And it felt like he had been in that position for 10 years.” This maturity was tested when he played shortly after his mother’s passing, a moment that demonstrated his dedication and mental strength.

Future Moves and Market Value

The future seems set for Neves with speculation about a move to Paris St-Germain intensifying. Rui Costa, Benfica’s president, confirmed discussions around a potential transfer, noting, “There is a proposal on the table which is being evaluated.” However, Ingles expresses concerns that a premature move might mirror the challenges faced by other young talents who struggled to adapt to more competitive leagues.

Despite these challenges, Neves’s potential remains undeniable. As he continues to develop, the question remains whether he can translate his dominance in Portugal to success on a bigger stage. Ingles remains cautiously optimistic, “I would gamble that he will be a very good player, make a very good career, but will never be a world-class player. But who knows, he’s only 19.”

As Europe’s elite clubs circle, Joao Neves stands on the brink of a significant career decision. His journey from Benfica’s youth ranks to potentially becoming one of football’s leading stars is a testament to his talent and the robust nurturing environment at Benfica.