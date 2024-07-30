Report: London Clubs Eyeing Napoli’s Star Striker

The transfer market is buzzing with speculation, and one name that stands out is Victor Osimhen. As reported by Corriere dello Sport, the Nigerian striker’s future at Napoli hangs in the balance, with top European clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal expressing interest.

Osimhen’s Situation at Napoli

Victor Osimhen has been conspicuously absent from recent Napoli friendlies, including matches against Egnatia, Anaune, and Mantova. Despite not playing, he remains active in training with the team, signalling his readiness for a potential move. The question on everyone’s mind is: where will Osimhen end up?

PSG’s Interest and Strategy

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has shown concrete interest in Osimhen but has balked at Napoli’s hefty demands. According to Corriere dello Sport, PSG made an offer of 90 million euros, which was part of a larger package that included Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, valued at 110 million euros. Napoli, however, rejected this offer, deeming it insufficient. PSG, faced with budgetary constraints and an overcrowded squad, has put their pursuit of Osimhen on hold. Yet, the interest remains: “Osi is still interested despite the stalemate.”

Arsenal and Chelsea Eyeing Osimhen

London clubs are not sitting idly by. Arsenal have rekindled their interest in Osimhen, although they are currently prioritising Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon. Corriere dello Sport notes, “Arsenal have recently returned to inquire about Osi’s situation, although at this stage they are very focused on chasing the Swede from Sporting Lisbon, Viktor.” Chelsea, on the other hand, are also in the mix. The Blues have a history with Osimhen but face challenges due to his high salary and the club’s new wage cap policy.

The Lukaku Connection

Romelu Lukaku’s situation is intriguingly intertwined with Osimhen’s. Lukaku, who is training separately under the supervision of a Belgian national team staff member, was not called up for Chelsea’s tour of the United States. He is expected to return to London and begin training at Cobham, Chelsea’s training ground. Lukaku’s desire to reunite with his former coach, Antonio Conte, who could potentially move to Napoli, adds another layer of complexity to this transfer saga. Corriere dello Sport elaborates, “Rom, at the moment, is one of the most attentive fans of the transfer market, very interested in the super international round of center forwards.”

Napoli’s Stance

Napoli, under the leadership of Aurelio De Laurentiis, are firm on their valuation of Osimhen. They are unwilling to sell their star forward for anything less than a figure close to his 130 million euro release clause. This unwavering stance indicates Napoli’s recognition of Osimhen’s value and their strategic patience in this high-stakes game.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The potential acquisition of Victor Osimhen is both thrilling and necessary. Arsenal have struggled with consistency up front, and Osimhen’s dynamic play could be the perfect solution. His physicality, pace, and knack for scoring make him an ideal candidate to lead Arsenal’s attack, providing a much-needed boost to their offensive line.

However, the reported focus on Viktor Gyokeres suggests Arsenal might be hedging their bets. While Gyokeres is a promising talent, Osimhen’s proven track record in Serie A makes him a more reliable choice for immediate impact. Given Arsenal’s recent history of missing out on top targets, securing Osimhen would signal a serious intent to compete at the highest level.

The financial implications are significant, but considering the club’s need to return to its former glory, investing in a player of Osimhen’s calibre could be justified. As the transfer window progresses, Arsenal fans will undoubtedly be watching closely, hoping the club can navigate these complex negotiations successfully. Landing Osimhen could be the key to revitalising Arsenal’s attacking prowess and re-establishing the club as a force in the Premier League.