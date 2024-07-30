First Look: Chelsea Unveil New Nike Away Kit Ahead of 2024/25 Season

Chelsea Launch Striking New Away Kit for the 2024/25 Season

Chelsea have officially launched their much-anticipated away kit for the 2024/25 season, and it’s fair to say the reception has been largely positive. Unveiled during their pre-season tour across the United States, the new kit deviates from their earlier designs but holds onto a dynamic theme that seems to have resonated well with the fans.

Design and Colour Scheme

Central to the kit’s appeal is its base colour, described as ‘guava ice’, a subtle yet bold choice that allows the vibrant orange accents to truly pop. This includes an innovative take on the Chelsea badge, now reimagined in an orange hue that brings a fresh vibe to the ensemble. The colour orange isn’t new to Chelsea’s palette, having featured prominently in several past kits, such as the memorable 1994/95 away shirt and more recently in the goalkeeper’s gear for the home matches.

Moreover, touches of blue embellish the collar and cuffs, aligning with the club’s traditional colours while adding a modern twist to the design. The Nike emblem and Chelsea badge are also adorned in blue, maintaining a classic aesthetic amidst the more striking new elements.

A different kind of fire. ​ Introducing your Chelsea 24/25 @Nikefootball away kit. Shot on location in San Jose.​#WeBurnBlue pic.twitter.com/shAQkoGXYn — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 29, 2024

Availability and Sponsorship Dynamics

The kit is now available for fans to purchase, although, like the home shirt, it comes without a front-of-shirt sponsor. This follows Chelsea’s decision to continue with Infinite Athlete as their primary sponsor for the pre-season. Despite this partnership, the Chelsea shirts donned during the recent friendly matches against Wrexham and Celtic featured the sponsor’s logo, a practice that will cease once the Premier League season kicks off.

Challenges in Sponsorship

Amidst the excitement of the new kit release, there’s a background of business intrigue involving the club’s co-owner, Behdad Eghbali, who has reportedly taken on the responsibility to secure a new front-of-shirt sponsor alone. With potential sponsors identified from Saudi Arabia—excluding Riyadh Air—there is a cautious approach to navigating the partnership, especially considering the backlash from fans over last summer’s sponsorship deal with a betting company.

The sensitivity surrounding these sponsorships is evident, with Chelsea keen to ensure that fan sentiment is at the forefront of any new agreements, reflecting a shift in how clubs are addressing commercial deals in response to supporter feedback.

Fan Reaction and Season Expectations

Reactions from the Chelsea fanbase suggest a sense of approval for the new kit, particularly after the mixed feelings elicited by the release of the home shirt earlier this summer. The fresh design of the away kit, coupled with its nod to historical elements like the orange colour, seems to have struck the right chord.

As Chelsea gears up for the upcoming season, the new kit not only symbolises a fresh start but also an acknowledgment of the club’s heritage. Fans will be eager to see their team don the new colours, hoping that the vibrant designs translate to an equally spirited performance on the pitch.

In conclusion, Chelsea’s 2024/25 away kit represents a blend of tradition and modernity, a design choice that pays homage to past kits while steering the club’s aesthetic into a new era. With its eye-catching design and strategic colour palette, the kit is set to be a fixture in the stands and on pitches, as Chelsea continues to craft its identity under the Nike banner.