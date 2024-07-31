Early Injury Concerns for Manchester United’s New Defender

Injury Concerns for Manchester United’s New Signing, Leny Yoro

Yoro’s Early Setback at UCLA Training Base

In a concerning development for Manchester United fans, newcomer Leny Yoro has been spotted navigating the UCLA training base with a protective boot and crutches. This comes following a challenging moment during Saturday’s match against Arsenal at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, where the defender was compelled to leave the pitch prematurely.

Incident Details from Los Angeles

The match, which ended unfavourably for United, witnessed the 18-year-old struggling significantly after an on-pitch incident. Having just transitioned from Lille with a £52m tag earlier in July, Yoro could hardly bear weight on his left foot, necessitating assistance to board the team bus even before the game concluded.

Leny Yoro spotting at UCLA today after Manchester United training… on crutches, in a boot. Not good looks— hoping for a speedy recovery. #MUFCtour #ManchesterUnited pic.twitter.com/UsDmzAnxdo — Ryan (@rdeeb00) July 31, 2024

Assessment and Concerns

Club insiders have revealed that assessments are ongoing to gauge the severity of Yoro’s injury. The visible distress and the necessity for a protective boot have ignited worries about the length of time the young star might be sidelined.

Managerial Silence and Upcoming Engagements

Amid this situation, United’s manager Erik ten Hag has maintained a low profile, with no statements issued to the press. His next scheduled appearance before the media is set for Thursday afternoon, ahead of the much-anticipated clash with Liverpool in South Carolina. In the interim, Manchester United is preparing to face Real Betis in San Diego, marking the second fixture of their U.S. tour.

As fans and the club hold their breath, the hope is that Yoro’s condition will not deter the spirited defence from finding its rhythm as the new season looms.