San Diego Showdown: Manchester United Take on Real Betis Tonight

Manchester United vs Real Betis: How to Watch Tonight’s Pre-Season Clash

Manchester United face Real Betis tonight in San Diego, marking their penultimate match in the USA as part of their pre-season tour. After a narrow 2-1 defeat to Arsenal, the Red Devils are eager to bounce back and regain momentum before the new season kicks off.

Seeking Redemption in San Diego

The Red Devils’ encounter with Arsenal in Los Angeles saw them fall short despite an early goal from Rasmus Hojlund, who unfortunately picked up an injury during the match. This setback, along with a knock to new signing Leny Yoro, has left manager Erik ten Hag with some difficult decisions ahead of tonight’s match. Nevertheless, United are determined to make amends as they take on Real Betis at Snapdragon Stadium.

Real Betis: A Worthy Opponent

Real Betis, who finished seventh in La Liga last season, are no pushovers. Managed by the experienced Manuel Pellegrini, they are a side that blends defensive solidity with creative flair. Their pre-season has been a mixed bag so far, having started with a resounding 5-1 victory over Austria Salzburg, followed by a narrow 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in Pittsburgh. As they prepare to face United, Betis will be keen to test themselves against top Premier League opposition.

United’s Pre-Season Journey

Manchester United’s pre-season has been a rollercoaster. A last-minute defeat to Rosenborg in Norway and a hard-fought win over Rangers at Murrayfield, inspired by Amad Diallo, have shown glimpses of what ten Hag’s side is capable of. However, the match against Betis will be crucial in building confidence ahead of their final friendly against Liverpool in Columbia, South Carolina.

How to Watch the Match

For fans eager to catch the action, the match will be broadcast live on MUTV for subscribers, with kick-off scheduled for 3am BST on Thursday morning, which is 7pm local time in San Diego.

As Manchester United seek to end their USA tour on a high, tonight’s game against Real Betis promises to be an intriguing contest, offering a glimpse into how both teams are shaping up ahead of the new season.

