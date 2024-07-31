Brentford’s Record Signing Out with Knee Injury

In a significant blow to Brentford’s ambitions this season, their new signing, Brazilian striker Igor Thiago, will be out of action until the end of the year due to a knee injury. The much-anticipated player, who was brought in for a club-record fee of £30 million, is yet to debut in a competitive match for the Bees.

Injury Strikes Early for Thiago

Igor Thiago’s start at Brentford has been far from ideal. During one of his initial appearances in a pre-season friendly, Thiago was unfortunate to sustain a meniscus injury. This occurred during the team’s 5-2 victory over AFC Wimbledon on July 20. The severity of the injury led to immediate surgery, which the club has confirmed was successful.

Long Road to Recovery

Following the operation, a club statement detailed the next steps for the striker: “Igor Thiago had successful surgery on Tuesday. Thiago suffered a meniscus injury during the Bees’ 5-2 victory over AFC Wimbledon on 20 July, which has been repaired. The striker will now begin a period of recovery and rehabilitation and is expected to return towards the end of the year.”

Igor Thiago to be sidelined until late 2024 after successful surgery on a meniscus injury 🙏 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 31, 2024

Thiago’s Promising Track Record

Before joining Brentford, Thiago showcased his scoring prowess in the Jupiler Pro League with Club Brugge, netting 18 goals in 34 outings and helping his team clinch the title. Prior to that, he scored 15 goals in 32 appearances in Bulgaria’s First League with Ludogorets. His goal-scoring record is a testament to why Brentford viewed him as the ideal replacement for England striker Ivan Toney, who is anticipated to depart.

Impact on Brentford’s Season

Thiago’s absence poses a challenge for Brentford as they navigate the season without their prime signing. The team will have to adjust their strategies and possibly look to other players to fill the void left by his unavailability. As Brentford aims to build on their competitive performances, the recovery and eventual return of Thiago will be keenly awaited by fans and teammates alike, who hope he can replicate his previous form in the Premier League.