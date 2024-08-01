Report: Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa Chasing Deal for £34m Serie A Star

Tottenham’s Pursuit of Michael Kayode: A Strategic Move for Premier League Success

Not a new link to the premier league, but one many won’t have heard of. Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly keen on signing Fiorentina’s young right-back, Michael Kayode, who has been turning heads with his impressive performances in Serie A. With Spurs looking to bolster their defence, Kayode has emerged as a prime target, attracting interest from several Premier League clubs.

What’s Been Said

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham Hotspur is in a heated battle with Aston Villa for the signature of Michael Kayode. The article notes that Spurs are “strongly appreciating” his ability and are expected to submit a better offer than Villa. TEAMtalk reports, “Kayode is a 20-year-old full-back who mainly plays on the right side of defence but can also operate on the left if needed. He spent time in the Juventus academy but joined Fiorentina’s youth ranks in July 2021.”

This transfer saga has also seen interest from Manchester United, Manchester City, and Arsenal, highlighting Kayode’s growing reputation. With a potential fee expected to be less than £34 million, Tottenham sees this as a bargain deal, especially given Kayode’s potential to replace Emerson Royal, whose influence at Spurs has waned over the last season.

Looking at the Key Stats

Michael Kayode, born on July 10, 2004, in Borgomanero, Italy, stands 1.79m tall and primarily plays as a right-back. His 2023/24 season stats with Fiorentina are noteworthy:

– Serie A: 26 appearances, 1 goal, 2 assists

– Conference League: 6 appearances, 2 assists

– Italy Cup: 4 appearances

– Supercoppa Italiana: 1 appearance

Totaling 37 appearances across all competitions, Kayode has logged 2,902 minutes, demonstrating his reliability and consistency. On the international stage, he has represented Italy U21, earning 3 caps to date. His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively makes him a versatile asset.

Drawing Comparisons

When comparing Michael Kayode to Nelson Semedo of Wolves, the stats highlight why Kayode is a hot prospect. According to fbref:

– Tackling success rate (Tkl%): Kayode boasts a higher success rate at 72.9%, compared to Semedo’s 59.4%.

– Pass completion rate (Cmp%): Kayode also leads here with a completion rate of 81.4%, while Semedo’s is 79.7%.

These metrics clearly show Kayode’s proficiency in both defensive duties and ball distribution, making him an attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen their right flank, especially considering his age of just 19.

Likelihood and Fee

Kayode’s market value, according to Transfermarkt, is approximately €25 million as of June 2024. With Fiorentina initially demanding more than £34 million, there is room for negotiation. Kayode’s current contract length and wages were not disclosed, but the flexibility in his transfer fee is crucial.

Spurs are well-positioned to finalise this transfer, especially with reports suggesting Fiorentina might lower their asking price due to financial needs. Tottenham’s strategic move for Kayode could well depend on how much Fiorentina is willing to compromise on the fee, but given the interest from multiple Premier League clubs, Spurs might need to act swiftly to secure his services. Possible but price dependant here.